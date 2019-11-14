Two weeks ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, Texas drivers are seeing a slight dip in gas prices from a week ago.
The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.26 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA. That price is two cents less than on this day last week and is 11 cents less per gallon compared to this day last year.
“Demand for retail gasoline has increased in the last week causing prices to move upwards slightly,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas spokesperson. “Despite recent price fluctuations, Texans are still paying 17 cents less per gallon compared to one year ago as the busy Thanksgiving holiday travel period quickly approaches.”
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland are paying the most on average at $2.43, while drivers in Tyler and Victoria are paying the least at $2.19 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.61, which is two cents less compared to this day last week and six cents less than the price per gallon at this same time last year.
Closer to home, drivers in the Dallas-Fort Worth region saw prices fall this week a little more than across the state as a whole, with the average price in both Dallas and Fort Worth-Arlington falling six to seven cents to $2.27 and $2.28, respectively.
In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Thursday listed the lowest available price as $2.03 a gallon, found at Buc-ee's off South Interstate 35E, the Sam’s Club station off West University Drive and the Walmart Neighborhood Market station on Teasley Lane. That price is seven cents less per gallon than the lowest-available price last week.
Crude oil prices have increased in recent days after the market expressed relief following U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross’ announcement that the U.S. and China, the two largest oil-consuming countries in the world, are on track to complete phase one of their trade negotiations and a deal would likely be signed around mid-November. If trade tensions continue to subside, crude prices may continue to increase.