In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Thursday reported the lowest available price as $4.07, found at the Sam's Club station off West University Drive. That price is 30 cents lower than the lowest-reported price two weeks ago.
With the Fourth of July holiday weekend now behind us, gas prices across Texas have posted their biggest drop all year, with AAA on Thursday reporting a 16-cent plummet in the statewide average gas price, to $4.33 a gallon.
That price is still $1.52 more per gallon than during this time last year. At the same time, the U.S. average gas price fell 11 cents on the week, to $4.75 a gallon — $1.61 more than during the second week of July 2021.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $4.44 per gallon, while drivers in Laredo are paying the least at $3.98 per gallon.
Closer to home, drivers in the Dallas-Fort Worth region saw some of the steepest price drops in the state, with the average price in Dallas tumbling 22 cents to $4.33 a gallon, while the average price in Fort Worth-Arlington fell 23 cents, to $4.32 a gallon.
The Texas statewide gas price average experienced its largest weekly decline in 2022, dropping by 16 cents per gallon on average week to week, for regular unleaded fuel. While many drivers will be happy to see prices coming down, it remains to be seen if this is a trend or another round of price fluctuation, which has occurred numerous times this year, AAA pointed out.
The main factors behind the recent drop — crude oil prices are decreasing due to concerns about a decline in global demand later this year as well as increased supply regionally. However, July is typically one of the busiest months for road travel and gasoline demand. This in addition to Russia’s war in Ukraine and the uncertainty surrounding global crude supplies could cause prices to fluctuate and possibly move higher during July, AAA noted.
Drivers in Texas are paying the sixth-lowest gas price average in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com. Meanwhile, drivers in California are paying the most at $6.19 on average for a gallon of regular unleaded.