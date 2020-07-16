After a brief respite, statewide gas prices are again on the rise, with AAA on Thursday reporting a 4-cent uptick in the Texas average price for a gallon of regular unleaded, to $1.92 a gallon.
That price is 60 cents less per gallon than the price this time last year. At the same time, the U.S. average gas price jumped up a penny on the week, to $2.20 a gallon — 59 cents less than in 2019.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $2.17, while drivers in Lubbock are paying the least at $1.84 per gallon.
Drivers in the Dallas-Fort Worth region saw stable prices, with the average price in both Dallas and Fort Worth-Arlington remaining unchanged at $1.91 a gallon.
In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Thursday reported the lowest available price as $1.68 a gallon, found at the Sam’s Club station off West University Drive. That price is 8 cents lower than the lowest reported price last week.
On average, drivers around the nation, and in Texas, are filling up with the most expensive gas since mid-March, according to Gasprices.AAA.com. Market analysts attribute the gradually rising cost to relatively steady demand for gasoline and crude oil prices rising slightly. Regional gasoline stock supply dropped to levels not seen since mid-April, according to the latest data from the Energy Information Administration.
Drivers in Texas are paying some of the cheapest prices at the pump, ranking sixth in the country, with Mississippi the lowest with an average price of $1.84 a gallon. Only nine other states are paying below $2 a gallon on average.