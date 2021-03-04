Gas prices across the state and nation have reached an almost-2-year high point, with AAA on Thursday reporting a 7-cent increase in the statewide average price, to $2.47 a gallon, following weeks of steady spikes.
That price is now 37 cents more than the average price this time last year. At the same time, the U.S. average gas price jumped 6 cents on the week, to $2.74 a gallon — 32 cents more than during the first week of March in 2020.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $2.73, while drivers in San Antonio are paying the least at $2.40 per gallon.
Closer to home, drivers in the Dallas-Fort Worth region are seeing spikes in line with the state as a whole, with the average price in Dallas increasing 8 cents to $2.49 a gallon, while the average price in Fort Worth-Arlington also jumped 8 cents, to $2.48 a gallon.
In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Thursday listed the lowest available price as $2.32 a gallon, found at the 7-Eleven off Loop 288 near Spencer Road. That price is 7 cents more than the lowest-reported price last week.
Drivers in Texas are seeing the most expensive statewide pump price average since August 2019, AAA noted. AAA forecasts the national gas price average to hit at least $2.80 in March. For motorists, that means they can expect continued increases of at least 5–10 cents in local markets until refinery operations are stable.
The latest Energy Information Administration (EIA) report shows demand for retail fuel rose to 8 million barrels per day across the United States. While sales for gasoline are up week to week following the winter storm, demand levels remain below year-ago readings, which exceeded 9 million barrels per day, AAA reported.
Drivers in Texas are paying some of the cheapest prices at the pump, ranking third lowest in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com. Mississippi continues to hold the cheapest gasoline in the nation, with an average price of $2.42 a gallon.