Gas prices

In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Friday reported the lowest-available price as $2.99 a gallon, found at the Walmart station off Teasley and Ryan, the Exxon off Teasley and Robinson, and the Kroger station off Teasley and Hickory Creek Road. That price is a penny more than the lowest-reported price last week.

 AP file photo

State gas prices continued to fall, marking the third straight month of declines, as AAA on Thursday reported a 3-cent dip in the Texas average gas price, to $3.15 a gallon.

That price is 33 cents more per gallon than during this time last year. At the same time, the U.S. average gas price fell 2 cents on the week, to $3.68 a gallon — 49 cents more than during the last week of September 2021.

