In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Friday reported the lowest-available price as $2.99 a gallon, found at the Walmart station off Teasley and Ryan, the Exxon off Teasley and Robinson, and the Kroger station off Teasley and Hickory Creek Road. That price is a penny more than the lowest-reported price last week.
State gas prices continued to fall, marking the third straight month of declines, as AAA on Thursday reported a 3-cent dip in the Texas average gas price, to $3.15 a gallon.
That price is 33 cents more per gallon than during this time last year. At the same time, the U.S. average gas price fell 2 cents on the week, to $3.68 a gallon — 49 cents more than during the last week of September 2021.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Amarillo are paying the most on average at $3.40 per gallon, while drivers in McAllen are paying the least at $2.95 per gallon.
Closer to home, drivers in the Dallas-Fort Worth region saw price drops a little more pronounced than the state as a whole, with the average price in Dallas dropping 6 cents to $3.19 a gallon, while the average price in Fort Worth-Arlington also dropped 6 cents, to $3.18 a gallon.
In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Friday reported the lowest-available price as $2.99 a gallon, found at the Walmart station off Teasley and Ryan, the Exxon off Teasley and Robinson, and the Kroger station off Teasley and Hickory Creek Road. That price is a penny more than the lowest-reported price last week.
The Texas statewide weekly gas price average has been on the decline for three consecutive months as the price of crude oil is impacted by a slowdown in demand for retail gasoline contradicted by headlines of oil supply concerns, AAA reported. Inflation and economic slowdown worries have been keeping oil prices lower compared with where they were over the summer. Most of the country is now using less-expensive winter blend gasoline, so modest pump price reductions have already occurred when it comes to the annual switch, AAA noted. Retail pump price fluctuations remain possible due to Russia’s war in Ukraine and increasing hurricane activity.
Drivers in Texas are paying the fourth-lowest gas price average in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com. Meanwhile, drivers in California are paying the most at $5.52 on average for a gallon of regular unleaded.