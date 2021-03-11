State and regional gas prices are now close to a two-year-high, with AAA on Thursday reporting a 10-cent spike in the statewide average gas price, to $2.57 a gallon.
That price is 54 cents more than the price this time last year. At the same time, the U.S. average gas price jumped 9 cents on the week, to $2.83 — 49 cents more than in the second week of March in 2020.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland are paying the most on average at $2.86, while drivers in the Sherman-Denison area are paying the least at $2.47 per gallon.
Closer to home, drivers in the Dallas-Fort Worth region are seeing costlier fill-ups in line with the rest of the state, with the average price in Dallas increasing 11 cents to $2.60 a gallon, while the average price in Fort Worth-Arlington also rose 11 cents, to $2.59 a gallon.
In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Thursday listed the lowest-reported price as $2.49 a gallon, found at the Exceleron station off East University Drive and The Dam Store station off Running Bear Road. That price is 17 cents more than the lowest-reported price last week.
Crude oil prices keep climbing due to the surprise decision by OPEC and its allies to essentially keep current production cuts in place through April, AAA reported. This, coupled with market optimism of the impact the stimulus package could have on the economy, has led to higher prices at the pump. The last time the statewide average was at this price was around Memorial Day 2019.
The latest data available from the U.S. Energy Information Administration shows refinery utilization in the U.S. is at 61% in the Gulf Region, which is likely also contributing to the continued rise in gas prices. That’s up from 41% the week prior.
Drivers in Texas are paying some of the cheapest prices at the pump, ranking third lowest in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com. Mississippi continues to have the lowest average price, at $2.50 a gallon.