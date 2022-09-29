Gas prices

In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Thursday reported the lowest-available price as $2.89 a gallon, found at seven stations in the city, including Buc-ee's off southbound Interstate 35E and the Sam's Club station off West University Drive. That price is 10 cents less than the lowest-reported price last week.

 AP file photo

State gas prices continued their streak of declines — reaching 15 straight weeks, with AAA on Thursday reporting a 4-cent drop in the Texas average gas price, to $3.11 a gallon.

That price is 29 cents more per gallon than during this time last year. At the same time, the U.S. average gas price jumped 10 cents on the week, to $3.78 a gallon — 59 cents more than during the end of September 2021.

Tags

Recommended for you