In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Thursday reported the lowest-available price as $2.89 a gallon, found at seven stations in the city, including Buc-ee's off southbound Interstate 35E and the Sam's Club station off West University Drive. That price is 10 cents less than the lowest-reported price last week.
State gas prices continued their streak of declines — reaching 15 straight weeks, with AAA on Thursday reporting a 4-cent drop in the Texas average gas price, to $3.11 a gallon.
That price is 29 cents more per gallon than during this time last year. At the same time, the U.S. average gas price jumped 10 cents on the week, to $3.78 a gallon — 59 cents more than during the end of September 2021.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Amarillo are paying the most on average at $3.33 per gallon, while drivers in San Angelo are paying the least at $2.96 per gallon.
Closer to home, drivers in the Dallas-Fort Worth region saw some of the most pronounced price drops in the state, with the average price in Dallas down 13 cents, to $3.06 a gallon, while the average price in Fort Worth-Arlington fell 12 cents, also to $3.06 a gallon.
Concerns about inflation and economic slowdown are keeping oil prices lower compared to where they were over the summer, AAA reported. Hurricane Ian is not expected to have a significant impact on oil and gas production, which, in turn, should not drive Texas pump prices higher. However, the national average jumped this week because of higher regional prices on the West Coast and in the Midwest, AAA noted. These regions experienced refinery issues that range from planned maintenance to a fire.
Drivers in Texas are paying the third-lowest gas price average in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com. Meanwhile, drivers in California are paying the most at $6.18 on average for a gallon of regular unleaded.