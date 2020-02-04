Officials at the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality have denied a permit for a new concrete crushing plant in eastern Denton, according to documents obtained by the Denton Record-Chronicle.
State officials determined that Mutual First, a real estate investment group based in Collin County, did not meet the permit requirements because the proposed recycling facility was not far enough away from homes, schools or churches in the area.
Concrete crushing produces silica dust and other small particles that can be hazardous to breathe.
In a Jan. 30 letter denying the permit, state officials said that Mutual First failed to demonstrate that the facility was at least 440 yards from any of those protected uses.
The city of Denton joined a chorus of community opposition to the permit with a formal resolution by the City Council last month. In addition to citing the group's poor compliance history, city officials also noted that that homes identified within the 440-yard distance were occupied.
The real estate group purchased the property along the eastern shores of Lewisville Lake, a drinking water source for millions of North Texans, last year. Some of the investors were also a part of Bluestar Recycling, a failed shingle recycling plant in South Dallas.
Known as "Shingle Mountain," the pile of discarded shingles is high enough to be seen by motorists on Interstate 45. The city of Dallas sued Bluestar for violating environmental rules and a judge later found the company in contempt of court for failing to clean up.