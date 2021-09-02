In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Thursday listed the lowest available price as $2.64, found at the Love's Travel Stop located off Interstate 35 and Milam Road. That price is 3 cents more than the lowest-reported price last week.
The impact of Hurricane Ida is still being felt at state and regional gas stations, days after the storm made landfall along the Louisiana coast, with AAA on Thursday reporting a 2-cent spike in the Texas average gas price, to $2.81 a gallon.
That price is 90 cents more per gallon than the average price this time last year. The U.S. average gas price rose 3 cents on the week, to $3.18 a gallon — 95 cents more than during the first week of September in 2020.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $3.16 per gallon, while drivers in Victoria are paying the least at $2.69 per gallon.
Closer to home, price spikes at the pump were more pronounced for drivers in the Dallas-Fort Worth region than the state as a whole, with the average price in Dallas jumping a nickel, to $2.86 a gallon, while the average price in Fort Worth-Arlington rose 6 cents, also to $2.86 a gallon.
In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Thursday listed the lowest available price as $2.64, found at the Love's Travel Stop located off Interstate 35 and Milam Road. That price is 3 cents more than the lowest-reported price last week.
Ida, which came on shore as a major hurricane on Sunday, impacted gas and oil production in the Gulf Coast. But, as of now, AAA anticipates operations could resume for many of those facilities in the coming weeks. Refineries are conducting initial infrastructure inspections to assess a timeline for safely resuming operations. In addition, the Colonial Pipeline announced Tuesday morning that operations have returned to normal after shutting down over the weekend. The pipeline restart should help minimize additional price jumps, AAA noted.
Drivers in Texas are paying the second-lowest gas price average in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com. Mississippi continues to have the lowest average gas price, $2.79 a gallon.