The Texas Historical Commission recently approved a historic marker for the St. John's community, an enclave of former slaves who built their homes around a church and school near Pilot Point.
The commission announced the marker's approval on Jan. 29 as one of 15 "undertold markers" awarded statewide for 2019. Since 2006, special funding has underwritten historic markers to address gaps and "proactively document significantly underrepresented subjects or untold stories," according to the commission website.
With only its cemetery surviving, the story of the St. John's community was nearly lost until history students at the University of North Texas began researching what happened after freed slaves left Chambers County, Alabama, and moved to the Pilot Point area 150 years ago.
More information, including a new interactive map of the cemetery, can be found at https://bit.ly/2UvVI7y.
— Peggy Heinkel-Wolfe