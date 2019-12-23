A state administrative law judge has recommended that a Utah company be fined a fraction of the maximum allowed amount for its failure to clean up low-level radioactive waste stored in Denton.
In his Dec. 19 proposal for a decision, Srinivas Behara, an administrative law judge in the State Office of Administrative Hearings, wrote that U.S. Radiopharmaceuticals had no history of compliance problems and that the violation did not create an imminent threat to public health. In addition, Behara wrote that what remained to be cleaned up at USR’s two plant sites — one on Jim Christal Road and the other on Shady Oaks Drive — will cost an estimated $500,000.
State health officials had proposed the maximum fine of $1.9 million citing, in part, the total cost of the cleanup that was supposed to be finished in July 2019. Behara proposed a $465,000 fine, less than one-quarter of the maximum possible.
Paul Crowe, president of USR, did not return a message for comment.
Behara’s recommendation follows an Oct. 8 hearing where both the Texas Department of State Health Services and USR presented evidence in the case.
Behara said state officials did not meet the burden of proof for establishing that USR had failed to maintain constant surveillance of the facility nor that it had failed to divest of the radioactive materials when the property was foreclosed in December 2018.
USR argued that it had lost access to the property with the foreclosure and could not decommission it. But Behara said USR did not meet its burden of proof on that count, since USR was ordered to decommission in July 2018.
“Plainly stated,” Behara wrote, “for a period of at least 93 days, USR did not act to begin decommissioning as ordered, which was a violation of the Final Order.”
Behara calculated the fine from 93 days, rather than the full length of time since the final order to decommission, which was approved by a different administrative law judge.
The new owner of the property, Kensington Title, began cleaning up the property earlier this year but stopped decommissioning over a dispute of back taxes owed.
Chris Van Deusen, spokesman for the Texas Department of State Health Services, said there has been no change at the property since decommissioning was suspended in May.
Both USR and the state have 15 days to appeal Behara’s recommendation before it goes to the state health commissioner for adoption.