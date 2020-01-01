More than 200 first-day hikers converged near the boat ramp of Ray Roberts Lake State Park’s Isle du Bois Unit to spend at least part of the first day of 2020 outside.
Rangers split the crowd in half to lead them on a 2-mile loop through the woods and prairie, stopping at key points to explain the flora and fauna along with the reasons behind a recent prescribed burn in the park. They patiently answered many questions, too, identifying everything from an oak gall to what seeds may have been in that coyote scat.
Ranger Daniel Rios was ready when a 5-year-old asked him why the hike along the 2.7-mile paved Randy Bell Scenic Trail was so long.
“People don’t like short ones,” he said.
The hike was one of two at Ray Roberts Lake State Park and among 50 First Day Hikes statewide. Some hikes were organized for early risers and others for late sleepers, with several timed for hikers to catch the sunset. Some hikes were short, while others went long or included a fun run. At the Guadalupe River State Park, fitness buffs could run a 10K with the ranger. Other Hill Country parkgoers could hike and then join in a “polar bear” plunge into the Frio River at Garner State Park.
The events were also among hundreds nationwide meant to encourage people to spend time outside in a state park with an expert guide. Last year, nearly 55,000 people spent took part in a First Day Hike, according to the nonprofit trade group America’s State Parks.
Last year, about 130 people attended the First Day Hike at Isle du Bois. Attendance likely doubled this year, although rangers didn’t have the official head count Wednesday afternoon.
Rios shared with hikers the history of the park (leased from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which bought the land from early farmers), facts about the trees (mostly blackjack oak and elm) as well as the soil (sandy loam with ironstone.)
He also explained several park programs meant to preserve and restore the wildlands.
Perhaps the most important initiative are prescribed burns. Rangers set those fires during Dec. 18-20. The burn recreates the natural wildfires that used to come through the area. Rangers burn the leaves, dried grasses and other fuels every three to five years to limit the losses that would otherwise come with a wildland fire, Rios said.
“With less fuel, the fire is less likely to set the trees on fire — that’s called crowning,” Rios said. “Once that happens, it’s hard to get a fire back down to the ground.”
A prescribed fire also helps break down the grass and leaf litter into nutrients for the soil. In addition, seeds that were shaded by the litter can find sunlight and grow.
Rios estimated about 1,300 acres were burned in both Isle du Bois and the Johnson Branch units in December.
Rios encouraged hikers to follow the park’s Facebook page for additional opportunities to visit the park and learn more. For example, the park has 45 bird boxes it monitors for nesting each spring.
The data is reported on the national website maintained at Cornell University, he said.
In addition, one area of restored prairie in the park is expected to be filled with wildflowers next spring. When the time comes, rangers hope volunteers can help with wildflower seed collection.
“We collected 45 pounds of wildflower seed this year,” Rios said of the continuing effort to restore the prairie.
Park admission costs $7 per person daily. Annual passes that waive the daily fee for a visitor and their guests are available for $70 per year.
For more information, visit tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/ray-roberts-lake or facebook.com/RayRobertsLakeStatePark.