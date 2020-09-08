ARGYLE — A fire engine at Station 511 of the Argyle Fire District on Gibbons Road South is sporting a new label now that the district is merging with Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1.
The merger is a move Argyle Fire and the county have been anticipating since 2006, when District 1 was established. District 1 is a political subdivision of the state that provides Argyle, Bartonville, Copper Canyon, Corral City, Northlake and other surrounding areas of Denton County with fire protection, fire prevention education and emergency medical services.
“The ESD is there for permanent funding to provide services, and one of the things that’s always been misunderstood is that the Argyle Fire District is not part of Argyle and is not connected to the Argyle entity,” Fire Chief Mac Hohenberger said. “[The founders] used that name when they first created the volunteer department because it was in the town, but as it added more cities [to its response boundaries], it caused conflict with other cities because they’re paying into it, but their names weren’t recognized.”
The fire district has three stations, at 511 S. Gibbons Road in Argyle, 865 Copper Canyon Road in Copper Canyon and 6801 Cleveland Gibbs Road in Northlake. Hohenberger said the volunteer district was funded by the municipalities it served, adding that this made funding unpredictable and not always stable.
Although the district is merging with county services, service levels and areas of service won’t change. Hohenberger said the main change people will see is the name on the fire engines and ambulances.
The Emergency Services District provides service to its coverage area through contracts with local service providers. It has contracts with the Flower Mound, Justin and Roanoke fire departments.
The district currently employs 51 full-time firefighters, Hohenberger said, and all three stations were newly built following the establishment of ESD 1. All stations are fully staffed 24/7, unlike in 2006.
The Argyle Fire District was known as the Argyle Volunteer Fire District up until 2006, but it wasn’t fully a volunteer operation toward the end.
“In ’06, it was mainly part-timers,” Hohenberger said. “We probably had five full-time and at least 18 part-time [staff] back then. … We had maybe two to three full-time] people per day, and now we have 13 people per day. … It makes a big difference.”
“It’s been planned for a number of years and it makes the ESD much closer to the residents we serve,” said Jim Carter, president of the ESD 1 board. “We’ve got dependable financing now that was not evident prior to the establishment of the ESD, so we can provide the services that are needed to the growing residential and commercial areas.”