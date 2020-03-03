No clear winner emerged Tuesday in the race to succeed outgoing District Judge Jonathan Bailey in the 431st District Court — which means Jim Johnson and Derbha Jones are heading to the May 26 runoff.
Johnson and Jones were the top two vote-getters among four hopefuls. Johnson picked up about 43% of the vote, which wasn't enough to win outright. Jones secured enough votes to surpass Cannon Cain and George Mitcham, but she trailed Johnson by thousands of ballots.
Johnson said he was thankful for those who came out for him, noting that many Denton GOP voters took time to go down the ballot and make a choice in the judicial race during early voting.
“It was a much higher percentage than we’ve seen in the past,” Johnson said.
He said he felt he could count on those voters in the primary runoff.
“My base is those GOP voters who will vote in every primary and every runoff,” he added.
Jones, who received 25.4% of the vote, could not be reached for comment Tuesday night. Only about 1,500 votes separated her from Mitcham (22.5%) in the primary with 169 out of 185 precincts reporting as of 11 p.m. Tuesday.
Mitcham said he was disappointed that more Denton County voters didn't do their research before voting.
"Jim Johnson spent $150,000 to win a bench he's not qualified for," Mitcham said, adding that Johnson hadn't handled a family law case in years.
He pledged his support to Jones, saying she has the qualifications that Johnson doesn't.
Cain said he was working on a statement to support another candidate in the runoff, depending on results.
“I’d love to thank everyone, especially the people who voted for me,” Cain said.
The winner of the GOP nomination then faces attorney Diana Weitzel, the presumed Democratic nominee, in November.
No Democrat has run for district judge in Denton County since at least 2002, and likely much longer, according to party officials.