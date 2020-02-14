The weekend has gorgeous weather on tap, a most promising interlude between the next round of clouds, cold and rain.
Meteorologists are calling for sunny skies all weekend, with highs in the 60s on Saturday and temperatures reaching the 70s Sunday afternoon.
Despite what the groundhog may have said, there is still plenty of winter left for North Texas. The next round of rain is expected mid-week.
And, it really has been a cool, wet winter so far.
From Jan. 1 to mid-February, a total of 7.65 inches of rain fell, according to the official record at DFW International Airport.
That’s 4.36 inches above normal, according to Steve Fano, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
Forecasters expect the next rainy system on Wednesday or Thursday. While the cold front could dip far enough south to deliver a wintry mix, it’s not in the forecast, at least not yet, Fano said.
That’s still too many days away for the weather service to make the call.
“Our confidence is not high enough to include it in the forecast,” Fano said.
However, they are watching the system closely. In a few days, they should have a higher confidence in what the cold front will bring.
“It doesn’t mean we’re not getting anything,” he added. “We’re keeping it [the forecast] as a cold rain.”
Recent rains made up for a drier December, but likely means the ground is too wet for gardeners and landscapers to get much work done this weekend, said Janet Laminack, the horticulture agent with the Denton County office of the Texas AgriLife Extension Service.
Last weekend, she trimmed back her perennial plants to get ready for spring, something gardeners can take care of no matter how wet the conditions.
“It’s not fun, but it has to be done,” Laminack said.
Gardeners could also take advantage of warm temperatures and sunny skies to make a new raised bed or prepare containers for spring plantings — although those are still a month away.
And “don’t be fertilizing yet,” she added.
North Texans should wait until after the first mow — of grass, not tall weeds — to apply any fertilizer, she said.
In other words, there’s little that needs to be done in the lawn and garden this weekend, which leaves plenty of time for fun in the sun.