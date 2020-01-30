Texas Woman’s University and the University of North Texas saw modest growth in their spring enrollment year over year, according to new data for the current semester.
This spring, TWU has 14,909 students registered for coursework, up 0.7% from last spring. At UNT, there were 36,937 students registered, roughly 3% higher.
Spring populations regularly drop off from fall enrollment totals that normally boast new school records as students graduate or drop out at higher rates in the fall than new students enroll in the spring. Last fall, UNT boasted 39,330 students and TWU had 15,846 students. From fall to spring, UNT dropped 6% of its student population and TWU lost 5.9%.
“The growth in the spring semester is further indication that a UNT education appeals to serious students,” said Shannon Goodman, UNT’s vice president for enrollment, in a statement. “Keeping in mind that more than 3,500 students graduated from UNT in December, the size of our spring class speaks clearly to the desirability of a UNT degree.”
At TWU, 1,138 students graduated in December.
New enrollment is slower for the spring semester focused on mainly transfer students, said Randall Langston, TWU’s vice president for enrollment management. There’s also been larger gains in dual credit courses, he said.
Last year, the institution also saw a massive increase in spring graduate enrollment — 42%. That 2019 surge led to slower growth year-over-year from 2019 to 2020 in overall enrollment and a drop in graduate enrollment.
“A big part of that was we changed some procedures and alerted students earlier about admissions,” Langston said. “The fact that we’re still up 30% over the past two years shows these new procedures we put in place are working.”
Spring enrollment at the new North Central Texas College’s First State Bank Exchange campus in Denton won’t finalize enrollment numbers until February, said Elizabeth Abu, a spokesperson for NCTC.