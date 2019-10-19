Halloween festivities at the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center brought out dozens of children dressed as superheroes, animals and princesses for some games and a chance to win a trophy for their costumes Saturday morning.
Denton has numerous events centered around Halloween and fall in October. Denton Parks and Recreation staffer Cheylon Brown said the rec center’s annual Halloween Carnival embodies the parks department’s “Come Play” slogan.
“Halloween [events] are always the most interesting because you can see the kids’ personalities through costumes they choose, and the diversity is amazing,” she said.
Brown said judges considered creativity, originality, effort and authenticity when deciding on the costume contest winners.
While many kids were dressed in classic Halloween costumes like Marvel and DC superheroes, Disney princesses and professions such as firefighters and police officers, there were a few others that caught the contest judges’ eyes.
Ryley Sweat stood in an inflatable suit that made it look like an alien was carrying her away.
“I just saw it and thought it was cool,” Ryley said.
At least one person asked for a picture with her and laughed with delight when they realized what her costume was. She took home third place in the costume category for ages 6 to 12.
Ryley’s mom, Tiara, said the family is still fairly new to Denton, and she decided to bring her kids to the Halloween Carnival after learning about it.
Some family members, including Andre and Anderson Wallace, wore complementary costumes. Andre was a Ghostbuster and 2-year-old Anderson was dressed as the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man. Anderson kept his parents chasing after him as he ran through the MLK center’s gym.
The pair’s costumes won them each third and second place in the baby and adult categories, respectively.
“We came last year and we really enjoyed it,” said Michelle Wallace, Andre’s wife and Anderson’s mother. “Now that [Anderson] is older, he can play the games.”
Although nerds are teased in television and movies, a nerdy “Head of Class” girl won first place for kids ages 6 to 12. Sophia Webb wore oversize glasses with tape adorning the center, a red plaid dress with chemical element symbols and knee socks.
Brown said organizers had a lot of sponsors pitching in with candy and money for trophies this year.
“This really was a community event,” Brown said.