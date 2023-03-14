Southwest deice
A worker sprays deicing fluid on a Southwest Airlines plane at the gates of Dallas Love Field after a winter storm moved through Dallas-Fort Worth on Feb. 3, 2022.

 Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News

Southwest Airlines unveiled the preliminary findings from the carrier’s work with aviation consulting firm Oliver Wyman on Tuesday.

Bob Jordan, Southwest Airlines’ CEO, unveiled a three-part plan to create operational fixes, three months after the December crisis in which it canceled 16,700 flights over 10 days during the holiday travel period.

