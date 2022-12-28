Southwest Airlines DMN

Southwest Airlines planes at Dallas Love Field Airport.

 Elias Valverde II/The Dallas Morning News

Southwest Airlines canceled more than 4,800 flights for Wednesday and Thursday as its operational meltdown bleeds into a second week with no indication of when it will end.

Dallas-based Southwest canceled 2,509 flights nationwide for Wednesday, about 62% of its schedule, according to Flightaware.com. Those cuts were planned going back to Monday as the company tries to “stabilize” its operation after winter storms and technology meltdowns left the carrier scrambling for crew members to fly and attend to planes.

