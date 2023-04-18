DALLAS — Southwest Airlines halted operations for about 30 minutes Tuesday because of a firewall failure, just a few months after its December meltdown.
The Dallas-based carrier temporarily paused flight activity Tuesday morning to work through data connection issues resulting from a firewall failure, according to Southwest spokesman Dan Landson. As of 2 p.m., 47%, or almost 2,000 Southwest flights, were delayed, according to FlightAware.
“Early this morning, a vendor-supplied firewall went down and connection to some operational data was unexpectedly lost. Southwest teams worked quickly to minimize flight disruptions,” Landson said in an email.
Southwest is, unfortunately, becoming accustomed to dealing with these kinds of operational issues.
December’s disruption brought on 16,700 canceled flights over 10 days. Problems grew after bad weather cleared on Dec. 23 until Dec. 26, when crew scheduling became so unmanageable that the company had to shut down two-thirds of its flights for the next three days to “reset” the network.
“This is another demonstration that Southwest Airlines needs to upgrade their systems and stop the negative impacts to individual travelers,” said Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wa., chairwoman of the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation.
Cantwell led a committee hearing Feb. 9 where she questioned Southwest’s chief operating officer Andrew Watterson.
When something goes wrong in one airport, there is a ripple effect impacting people in other airports across the country and world, said Tomasz Pawliszyn, CEO of passenger advocacy company AirHelp.
“Customers booking air travel want to book with certainty that their travel experience will be smooth and undisturbed,” Pawliszyn said. “While many passengers look to Southwest for cost-effective flights, if the chances of a disruption are seemingly higher, the cost savings are no longer an advantage. Mass cancellations like today are rare, but if these become more common occurrences, then passengers could certainly develop preferences for other airlines.”
Tech issues have plagued Southwest several times during its 52-year history. Over the last decade, company leaders, including former CEO Gary Kelly and current CEO Bob Jordan, pledged technology upgrades and promised that new, better systems were on the way.
In a recent interview with The Dallas Morning News, Jordan said the carrier would “develop an action plan to make sure that [a disruption] never happens again.” Southwest recently unveiled a three-part plan to boost operations.
“We’re still working on the final report from Oliver Wyman and combining it with the internal reviews and the board review,” Jordan said. “We wanted to be transparent and quick in getting the information out there.”
Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg weighed in on the situation on Twitter and said that the department was monitoring the situation.
“We are watching to ensure that Southwest Airlines takes care of all passengers who were affected by their technical problems this morning,” his tweet said. “Any customer not getting the accommodations or refunds they are owed should notify us through our website, and we’ll follow up.”
The last several months have been filled with technology problems for flyers.
The Federal Aviation Administration halted all domestic flights for more than 90 minutes to start the day on Jan 11. The FAA later said it had traced the problem to a damaged database file in its Notice to Air Missions, or NOTAM, system, which feeds critical information to airplanes and pilots.
“We are expecting some residual delays through the day and encourage customers to confirm their flight status at Southwest.com or the Southwest app,” said a Southwest spokesperson at 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Southwest said it was working to connect passengers to flights and that anyone traveling on the airline today should check their flight status and times.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.