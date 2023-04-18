DALLAS — Southwest Airlines halted operations for about 30 minutes Tuesday because of a firewall failure, just a few months after its December meltdown.

The Dallas-based carrier temporarily paused flight activity Tuesday morning to work through data connection issues resulting from a firewall failure, according to Southwest spokesman Dan Landson. As of 2 p.m., 47%, or almost 2,000 Southwest flights, were delayed, according to FlightAware.

