This story was updated at 1:45 p.m. to reflect that lanes are now open.
All lanes southbound of Interstate 35E near the Post Oak Drive exit are now open following a crash where a semi-trailer was tipped over onto its side Wednesday morning.
A semi-trailer that was tipped over onto its side halted traffic in the southbound lanes for a couple of hours Wednesday morning. The Lake Cities Fire Department and Corinth Police Department responded to the crash at around 9:15 a.m.
Corinth police spokesman Capt. Jimmie Gregg said the 18-wheeler hydroplaned and struck a wall, causing it to tip over.
Another vehicle was involved in the crash and the driver was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, Lake Cities division chief Adam Luther said. Gregg said this crash was a result of the 18-wheeler crashing.
The tipped semi-trailer blocked off three of the four lanes. Luther said they shut down the highway to process the scene.
The Lake Cities Fire Department worked to have the 18-wheeler uprighted around noon. Gregg said around 1:40 p.m. that all lanes were open.
No hazardous material spilled. The 18-wheeler was carrying construction materials, Luther said.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.