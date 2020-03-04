200304_drc_news_wreck_1.JPG
Crews clean up after an 18-wheeler tipped over at around 9:15 a.m. Wednesday near southbound Interstate 35E and Post Oak Drive.

 Jeff Woo/DRC

This story was updated at 1:45 p.m. to reflect that lanes are now open.

All lanes southbound of Interstate 35E near the Post Oak Drive exit are now open following a crash where a semi-trailer was tipped over onto its side Wednesday morning.

A semi-trailer that was tipped over onto its side halted traffic in the southbound lanes for a couple of hours Wednesday morning. The Lake Cities Fire Department and Corinth Police Department responded to the crash at around 9:15 a.m.

Corinth police spokesman Capt. Jimmie Gregg said the 18-wheeler hydroplaned and struck a wall, causing it to tip over.

Another vehicle was involved in the crash and the driver was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, Lake Cities division chief Adam Luther said. Gregg said this crash was a result of the 18-wheeler crashing.

The tipped semi-trailer blocked off three of the four lanes. Luther said they shut down the highway to process the scene.

The Lake Cities Fire Department worked to have the 18-wheeler uprighted around noon. Gregg said around 1:40 p.m. that all lanes were open.

No hazardous material spilled. The 18-wheeler was carrying construction materials, Luther said.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

ZAIRA PEREZ can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @zairalperez.

