South Denton neighborhood a hot target for sign vandals, and residents want to know why

Last week, residents in the Township II neighborhood in south Denton said one of their own caught the clearest video of someone vandalizing a sign in the neighborhood.
It’s the latest instance of vandalism the neighborhood has experienced, residents said. Three residents in the neighborhood off Dallas Drive who have lived there for at least five years said they’ve never experienced mischief like this until recently, with yard signs being damaged and more frequent egging to their cars and houses.
“This is the first incident we’ve ever had with ours,” Andy Odom, the man who got the video, said Monday. “I had seen in our neighborhood Facebook group [that] we’ve had incidents of signs getting smashed.”
Odom’s sign read “Black Lives Matter” with the movement’s fist. Another neighbor, Michael Bradshaw, has a sign that was smashed last year that expresses support for Black Lives Matter, women’s rights, gay rights and immigration.
In the video Odom’s security camera captured the night of Sept. 24, a young man can be seen running onto Odom’s lawn holding what appears to be a golf club. He yells “Fore!” and hits the sign a couple of times, then runs toward the street, where a vehicle is waiting for him.
“We were kind of surprised,” Odom said. “My wife and I were both up and heard a weird noise somewhere. We didn’t hear the guy yell from inside the house, but we heard a pop or a smack or something like that. … I wondered if it was our sign.”
While Odom only recently experienced such vandalism for the first time after living in the neighborhood for five years, he said he remembers a couple of incidents from earlier this year of signs being damaged. Bradshaw said their neighborhood never really had many signs until one neighbor ordered some in bulk last year.
Odom said neighbors have also increasingly walked out of their homes to find their cars egged.
“Some punks were around the neighborhood [Sunday] night, and a few different houses had eggs in the driveway,” Odom said. “For the signs, it’s usually a one-and-done kind of thing.”
Odom said he filed a report with the Denton Police Department. Allison Beckwith, a spokesperson for the department, said Thursday that police have received the video and are investigating the incident. She said they’re also looking into increasing patrols for the neighborhood.
“As with any misdemeanor, if nobody’s there, there’s no one to arrest,” Beckwith said. “We can respond to the scene and take a report at the moment, but just because the person has left doesn’t mean you can’t call police.”
Beckwith said they encourage anyone who has experienced damage to a sign to report it to the Police Department.
Bradshaw lives one street over from Odom and has lived in the neighborhood for eight years.
“It seems like it’s once a month for the past three or four months,” Bradshaw said Wednesday about the sign smashing. “Andy’s was the most recent one, and then people kind of here and there report their cars got egged or their houses.”
With Black Lives Matter signs in particular, Beckwith said only one report has come in recently — Odom’s report.
Prior to this, Bradshaw, Odom and neighbor Kitty Kelley said someone also drove up to another neighbor’s house and shouted racial slurs to the multiracial family living there. Kelley said for that incident, police showed up to take a report.
Last year, after a neighbor ordered the signs and he got one for himself, Bradshaw said his sign was hit a few months later in January. The sign was close to the curb and had been ripped up.
Bradshaw ordered more in the end and passed them out to more neighbors.
“While I was kind of disappointed and frustrated, the end result was 10-12 more neighbors got the sign to spread this message,” Bradshaw said.
Birdi Caim had a Joe Biden sign as well as a Black Lives Matter sign. She said that while the Biden sign was banged up, the other sign took the brunt of the damage. Caim said a neighbor’s camera partially caught that incident.
“I think what’s really telling is although they said ‘F Biden,’ they completely obliterated the BLM sign,” she said. “That sign was absolutely destroyed, whereas the Biden one was kicked once. It shows which one they have more of a problem with.”
Both Caim and Odom said wanting to get to the bottom of the vandalism is a matter of principle.
“[The signs] are something expressing inclusivity, and they think that needs to be attacked, and that kind of behavior is terroristic, I think,” Odom said. “I think it’s just important to push back on that as much as possible and send the opposite message.”
While she doesn’t agree with their methods, Caim said she admires the young man’s spunk.
“I can relate to their feelings even though I disagree with their philosophy,” she said. “I admire their spunk, but yeah, you can’t do [this]. You do feel a sense of violation. Somebody has come up to your property.
Beckwith said one of the residents reported his sign was worth about $20. It’s a Class C misdemeanor in Texas if the loss or damage reported is less than $100, which is punishable by a fine up to $500, according to the Texas Penal Code.