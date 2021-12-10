Whether it’s ordering a specialty shot or asking for “Angela,” some bars in Denton have methods for patrons to go up and ask for help if they feel uncomfortable with someone.
Posted between the mirrors in the lady’s room at Cool Beans on Hickory Street is a sign telling patrons to ask any staffer for a “halo shot” if they feel unsafe with somebody. The phrase signals bar staff that the individual needs help, whether it’s simply getting out of the bar swiftly and quietly or getting police involved.
Jackson Boyd, the manager at Cool Beans, stressed Wednesday that staff at Cool Beans didn’t create the concept. While they haven’t had major incidents, he said they still keep the poster up.
“I’m slightly proud to say we’ve only had that happen maybe like twice ever since I’ve worked here,” he said. “One of them, they said they saw the sign [in the bathroom] and they came up and they’re like, ‘Hey, this guy is weird.’ And so we closed them out [of their bar tab], took their receipts to them, and then they just left through the back.”
Boyd has been the manager at Cool Beans, one of the bars next to the University of North Texas that’s frequented by college students, for more than three years. While the halo shot hasn’t been brought up a lot by patrons, Boyd said there have been a few incidents over the years that were handled without a fuss.
It’s the bar’s version of the Denton Police Department’s “Ask for Angela” initiative.
Allison Beckwith, a spokesperson for the Police Department, said the department officially launched the Ask for Angela initiative with Denton’s bars on Sept. 4, 2019, intentionally lining it up with the start of the school year.
“We had various meetings with managers of the local bars,” she said. “I don’t have a list of the ones that attended, but there was a lot of participation among our local bars, especially the ones on Fry Street, the Square and just off the Square. … At this point, since it’s been a few years and we recognize there is turnovers, we are currently working on rolling out updated training and flyers and reconnecting with bar staff.”
Beckwith said she realized a lot of these programs are catered toward women but added it’s for anyone who feels unsafe.
“They can go up to any staff member of a bar and ask for Angela, who is a fictional employee,” Beckwith said. “They ask for that, and that’s kind of the bar member’s signal that something is wrong. When someone asks for Angela, that should then queue the employee to try to direct the individual to a safe place, discuss what’s going on and what they need.”
What someone needs can vary from simply getting away from someone discreetly, securing a safe ride home through a rideshare application or even getting the police involved. Beckwith said it’s all up to what the individual needs, and police aren’t required to be notified if the person doesn’t want them involved.
Boyd said the second time someone explicitly ordered the halo shot, staff knew exactly what to do. Boyd said they quickly got the woman out of the bar, and she got home safe.
“There’s a little area by the walk-in, and it’s just like … somebody [on staff] stands with them and then just makes sure they get in like their Uber or in their friend’s car or whoever’s picking them up, and then they go,” Boyd said.
Boyd said the sign is only in the women’s restroom because a majority of the people they see being harassed and accosted around the Fry Street bars are women and people presenting as female.
Jazz Binning, the manager at Lucky Lou’s, said they’re more familiar with Ask for Angela, which came from the Police Department. He added the bar has a good relationship with customers, so patrons typically come up to bar staff if they feel uncomfortable.
“I don’t think it’s ever gotten to the point where we really needed to step in, but it’s more of a, ‘Hey, this one. Look out for this one,’” Binning said. “But our customers know, especially our regulars, if they ever feel uncomfortable, they’ll come up and talk to us. We don’t ever have many issues here.”
Binning said recognizing someone is uncomfortable is also part of training for the bar staff, from those manning the door, to barbacks, to the bartenders.
“Honestly, it’s body language,” he said. “Eye contact when they walk up to the bar, they can give you a look, you know? And then the other individual that might be bothering them, [look at] how intoxicated they are, their mannerisms. … Our barbacks, when they’re picking up dishes, will kind of go walk over [to] that table a little more often and make sure whoever it is isn’t being bothered and stuff like that.”
One of the managers at Riprocks Bar and Grill, Hero Major, said the bar has not had any specific program in place since she moved up the ranks last year, but that it was something the bar should consider. She said the bar had posters passed out to staff to post in bathrooms but added they’ve deteriorated over the years.
She echoed Binning’s statement on bar staff surveying the atmosphere and checking in on customers to see if anything is out of the ordinary. Major said she once went up to a couple, learned the woman was uncomfortable and then tried to get the man to leave. Major said she made it clear her first request was polite and that the second time, she wouldn’t be as nice.
Bar staff around Fry Street also have their own Facebook group for bar safety.
“We will describe the person to everybody, and it’s a warning to all the bars that if you’re in the area, they need to not let this person in,” Major said.