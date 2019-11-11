A commemorative soil collection next month in Pilot Point will include the formal acceptance of some of that collection by representatives of the Legacy Museum in Alabama, organizers said Monday.
The museum displays soil from counties all over the country, particularly the South. The collection represents the sacred ground where thousands of people were lynched and often denied a proper burial. The museum currently has no soil from Denton County, although people were lynched here.
Volunteers with the Denton County Community Remembrance Project have been planning the soil collection ceremony for several months. Shaun Treat told the group Monday night that representatives from the Equal Justice Initiative, which opened the museum along with the National Memorial for Peace and Justice in Montgomery last year, will accept the soil at the ceremony and escort it back to Alabama to represent Denton County’s human losses.
“We’re pleased that Pilot Point has a leading voice in this, but lynching happened all over,” Treat said. “This is a Denton County project.”
The soil collection ceremony will be held on Dec. 14, 97 years to the day after two men went missing from the Pilot Point jail. They are presumed to have been murdered, but local historians have tracked down only scant details so far.
“We’re remembering people who’ve been lost,” said Willie Hudspeth, a volunteer with the project and president of the local chapter of the NAACP. “We don’t know who they are.”
The event is expected to begin at 10 a.m. in downtown Pilot Point with a short pilgrimage between the two soil collection sites, one at the old jail and another at the calaboose (a one-room jail). The rest of the ceremony may remain outside, if the weather is nice, organizers said.
That portion of the ceremony will include hymns and other music along with several short speeches on themes of peace, justice and healing. Organizers were hopeful that they could also pull together a first-come, first-served luncheon and reception following the ceremony at a yet-to-be-named downtown location.
The event is the first of several local initiatives that will culminate with the “bringing home of Denton’s beam.” The Alabama memorial has a steel beam on display commemorating the two Pilot Point men, along with hundreds of other beams representing the thousands of people who were murdered during Reconstruction and through the Jim Crow era. A replica beam is available for each county to reclaim that part of its history.
Linnie McAdams shared a racial justice reading list for volunteers and others, one that she hoped would become part of the group’s public education efforts in the coming months. Laura Douglas, a librarian with the Denton Public Library, confirmed that many of the books are already in the library’s collection, or will be in the library soon.
The books could be the basis of conversation series, perhaps with the Denton County Office of History and Culture or through the libraries, Treat said.
“We’ll invest a lot in 2020 to help with public education,” Treat said.