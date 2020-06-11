James Wood Autopark and Carter BloodCare will host a blood drive Thursday, June 18, from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. in the parking lot at 3906 S. Interstate 35E to help hospitals prepare to return to full-capacity service.
Some hospitals have been overwhelmed during the COVID-19 pandemic, and Carter was forced to triage hospitals' orders for blood, according to a news release.
Carter has been seeing an average of 600 blood donations a day for the past month, but is in need of 1,000 donations per day.
To reduce wait times and capacity to allow for easier social distancing, donors can fill out an online questionnaire prior to their arrival.
Donors can also contact Leslie Dee, call or text 1-800-366-2834 or visit www.carterbloodcare.org to make an appointment and reduce waiting lines.
The number of donors on each donation bus will be limited to minimize contact between donors.