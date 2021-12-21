Tony Puente, general manager of Denton Municipal Electric, says the utility has made some changes to prepare for winter weather — but the bulk of improvements will come in the next few years.
DME submitted its winterization report on time to the Public Utility Commission of Texas, but the report’s contents are confidential.
A city of Denton staff report sent out on Dec. 3 claimed the information in the report, “if public, poses a cybersecurity vulnerability.”
When asked why that is, Puente said the primary reason is that lives depend on the power the energy infrastructure provides, “whether it’s people in their homes or people in critical facilities like hospitals.”
Despite that, DME is a public utility owned indirectly by the city of Denton taxpayers, which means it also has a responsibility toward transparency.
“It’s a fine line that we have to walk,” Puente said.
What he could say is that DME made some operational improvements in response to the February snowstorm that included hiring new people and making some software changes. He said those changes are mostly on the generation side of the generation/transmission equation.
The snowstorm hit the Denton Energy Center hardest when the facility lost pressure, which meant engines couldn’t run, leading to lost power in the radiators.
Experts predict a less severe winter in 2022 for Texas than the state saw in 2021, which indicates residents should be better off than they were when the snowstorm came knocking in February.
At the county level, Denton County takes more of a reactive role when it comes to winter weather. Eric Hutmacher, the county’s assistant emergency management coordinator, said staff puts together a “winter weather team” each year. That team kicks off in November and includes anything from state agencies to universities, going all the way down to local fire and police chiefs.
“Essentially, it’s all of the agencies that would be affected by winter weather,” Hutmacher said. “The idea is that we build a winter weather team consisting of all the contact information.”
The county itself is responsible for its facilities and some roads, but also assists cities when they need help coordinating response efforts, such as with energy companies.
“Let’s say a local jurisdiction says they’re needing to open up a warming center overnight for a particular neighborhood — what helps is connecting these different agencies together,” Hutmacher said. “Any time their resources are exceeded, they go to us at the county. If we’re unable to meet that request, we work with the state to get what they’d be requesting.”
For now, Hutmacher said the county’s road and bridge crews are readying equipment. But most of the work comes in real time through constant monitoring of the weather forecasts. He added that, unlike utility providers, there haven’t been any new state-mandated requirements of the county since February’s storm.
Bills passed by our elected representatives across the state required energy providers to submit winterization reports, but actual material upgrades are largely an issue for future years.
The state assembled a committee “that has until September 2022 to identify and map the state’s natural gas infrastructure. Then, the Railroad Commission will draft its weatherization rules,” according to The Texas Tribune.
Puente said the city is waiting on a report from newly approved engineering consultants before making any large expenditures for infrastructure improvements.
For Denton, that means most upgrades are probably a year away.