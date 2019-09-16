With the first day of fall only a week away (Sept. 23), Denton and the surrounding area can expect cooler weather this weekend.
Sarah Barnes, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service, said that this cool down is caused by expected thunderstorms between Wednesday and Friday.
“A disturbance in the Gulf [of Mexico] is going to slowly make its way inland,” Barnes said.
She said the rain is most likely to be concentrated in areas east of Interstate 35 and south of Interstate 20. She said that anyone planning to travel this weekend should check weather forecasts.
Currently, there is a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday, a 60 percent chance during the day and 40 percent chance during the night on Thursday and a 50 percent chance on Friday. Temperatures are expected to stay in the low 90s Wednesday through Sunday.
Barnes said that forecasts change, so it is unclear if the weather will continue to cool down.
“We certainly hope so,” she said.
However, she said she expects temperatures to stay cool next week.