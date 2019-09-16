Nicholas Pichon, 21, jogs along the dirt path Monday at North Lakes Park on a day when high temperatures in the area reached into the mid 90s. Relief from summertime temperatures is expected by Thursday as highs then and through the weekend should be in the upper 80s to low 90s. Also, chances of showers and thunderstorms will increase throughout the week beginning with a slight chance Wednesday night. Thursday and Friday will see a 50% to 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms.