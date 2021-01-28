Regional gas prices saw a slight dip this week, while AAA on Thursday reported a penny increase in the statewide average gas price, to $2.13 a gallon.
That price is now just 5 cents less per gallon than the average price reported this time last year. At the same time, the U.S. average gas price jumped 2 cents on the week to $2.42 a gallon — 9 cents lower than during this time in 2020.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $2.31, while drivers in the Sherman-Denison area are paying the least at $2.01 per gallon.
Regionally, drivers in the Dallas-Fort Worth region saw less-expensive fill-ups this week, with the average price in both Dallas and Fort Worth-Arlington dipping 3 cents on the week to $2.13 a gallon.
In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Thursday listed the lowest available price as $1.94, found at the Sam's Club station off West University Drive. That price is 5 cents less than the lowest-reported price two weeks ago.
Drivers in Texas continue to see gas prices increase even as demand for gasoline fell across the country and regional supplies grew, according to data from the Energy Information Administration. Increasing crude oil prices compared with the beginning of the year continue to keep retail gas prices elevated to March 2020 levels, AAA reported. Oil prices have been increasing due to optimism surrounding COVID-19 vaccines and the market’s hopes of renewing demand later this year. An additional factor contributing to crude price increases is a production cut by OPEC+ led by Saudi Arabia.
Drivers in Texas are paying some of the cheapest prices at the pump, ranking second lowest in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com. Mississippi continues to have the lowest average gas prices, at $2.10 a gallon.