The Harpe sisters will be reuniting soon — but they say it’s not in the way they want.
Ebony Burns, Brittany Harpe and Valerie Harpe — three siblings in a family that was separated decades ago — said in a Zoom call Wednesday from Indiana and Bryan, Texas, that they will make an effort to be closer to each other after their brother Isaiah Harpe’s death.
Isaiah Dre-Von Harpe, 22, was found fatally shot in his Denton apartment Sunday. The Denton Police Department said Wednesday night that Harpe’s roommate confessed to shooting him multiple times.
The three sisters said they’re proud Isaiah was able to start getting on his feet after dealing with homelessness for a few years. They described their brother as their protector throughout their difficult childhoods.
“He was the one who kept us calm, kept us safe, even if it put his own self in danger,” Valerie Harpe, 26, said. “He was the one constantly trying to be the man of the house, even though he had no male figure [to look up to].”
Brittany Harpe, 31, said she and her siblings were separated at a young age. She and her other brother Tyrone, 28, lived with their dad and moved to Indiana once he got custody of them. Valerie and Isaiah lived with their mom in Bryan, and Ebony, 18, came along shortly after.
The Harpe sisters said their mother struggled with drug use while they were growing up, which left them to depend largely on each other.
“He was someone who always protected me,” Ebony said of Isaiah. “He was my hero for sure.”
Ebony said Isaiah was the one who comforted her while she was growing up.
“I didn’t feel as alone because I had him,” she said. “We played video games; we were really close, we’d laugh. He’d tell me stories, and he was always just someone that made all the problems disappear.”
In 2017, when they were kicked out of their apartment, Ebony said she and Isaiah went to live with their grandmother. Valerie was living on her own by that point in Denton.
Because of more family problems with their grandma, the Harpes said Isaiah ended up homeless. Valerie said she didn’t know he didn’t have a home until about six months later. She said she was able to get him to Denton, where she was living.
Valerie and Ebony said the Isaiah they met then was different from the boy they knew growing up.
“I could tell he was just hurt by the world,” Valerie said. “He wanted love. He just wanted a chance to become better. He wanted people to uplift him.”
Brittany said she last saw Isaiah in 2008, but that their relationship over the years had been through phone calls since she lives in Indiana.
“He was a very optimistic and positive person despite a lot of the things he’s gone through in his lifetime,” she said. “He was very intelligent, very sweet, but unfortunately because of the things he’s had to see and experience and deal with, he had a lot of hurt.”
The last time Valerie and Ebony saw him, they were riding on the A-train and saw him walking outside along the Katy Trail.
“We were trying to get off, but we had to wait for the train to stop,” Ebony said. “We ran just to go see if we could find him, but we couldn’t. My mom offered for me to go with her [when she last saw him], but I said no. I could’ve went to see him for the last time.”
Brittany said the family is working on funeral arrangements, but no date has been set yet. The sisters said they’d be reuniting soon to give their brother a proper goodbye.
“I can only speak for me and my siblings, just from our conversations we’re having at this hard time,” Valerie said. “I know we’re going to be closer. If nothing else, I want me and my siblings to be together. We’re never leaving each other’s side again.”
Denton police arrested 38-year-old Tony Mason in Fort Worth on Wednesday evening on a count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Denton police said Mason was wanted for a warrant from their jurisdiction.
After Mason was arrested, he allegedly confessed to shooting his roommate multiple times Sunday in their apartment at 19Twenty Apartments on North Ruddell Street, with the gun police reported finding on him.
He remained in the Denton City Jail on Thursday and is charged with murder. His bail is set at $1.2 million.