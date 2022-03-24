Denton police arrested two sisters on public intoxication charges Wednesday night, one of whom allegedly assaulted a woman who had a disability.
Officers heard from multiple callers at approximately 10:30 p.m. Wednesday two young women — aged 22 and 23 years old — were damaging vehicles in the area and causing trouble.
“The caller also said [the 22-year-old] was currently damaging a vehicle, had shattered the windshield and was currently standing on top of a vehicle,” police spokesperson Amy Cunningham said.
Police arrived at the Viridian Denton apartment complex to find the 22-year-old had damaged vehicles in the area, according to police reports.
Officers reported seeing her — barefoot and unsteady on her seat — arguing with two people in the apartment parking lot before taking a swing at one of them.
She allegedly began to run once police exited their vehicle.
“They followed her through the parking lot and she got into the back of a vehicle parked in the parking lot,” Cunningham said.
The vehicle was occupied, and its driver was unable to get out of the vehicle in the moment.
Officers reported hearing the car horn go off and seeing the 22-year-old reach into the driver’s seat.
“The driver’s door opened and the driver started to call for help,” Cunningham said.
Police reports stated the driver was in a wheelchair and wasn’t able to easily leave the vehicle. Officers were able to instead remove the 22-year-old from the backseat and place her under arrest.
They noted the driver had red marks on her nose, as well as small cuts and discoloration on her face allegedly caused by the 22-year-old. Her glasses were also broken, which she valued between $100 and $200.
“She said that she had no idea who the suspect was,” Cunningham said.
Officers also contacted the owner of the vehicle the woman allegedly damaged. The driver noted a broken windshield and several large dents in the roof. He estimated damages to be more than $750 and told officers he wanted to press charges.
“While they were detaining the 22-year-old, officers were informed by a witness that they saw the other woman standing at the top of a set of stairs, and he was concerned that she was going to jump,” Cunningham said.
She allegedly took officers on a short foot chase before stopping to sit down. They noted her speech was slurred and her breath smelled like alcohol.
The older sister told officers they didn’t live in town and that a friend had brought both of them there. No information about where they had been drinking or what happened to the friend was included in police reports.
Both women were charged with public intoxication and evading arrest. The 22-year-old woman was also charged with injury to a disabled individual with intentional bodily injury, as well as criminal mischief.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 358 service and officer-initiated calls and made 11 arrests.