A sinkhole at Union Circle and West Prairie Street at the University of North Texas is expected to be repaired by Friday.
“The city’s asphalt contractor … is on site completing the pavement patching and will be wrapping it up in the next couple of hours,” said Pritam Deshmukh, deputy director of water and wastewater, in a Thursday email. “The section of road will remain closed until [Friday] morning for the asphalt to cool down."
unt sinkhole 😳😳 pic.twitter.com/vWBAWJ7X6V— Chris Roberts (@chriscross54321) March 4, 2021
Deshmukh attributed the sinkhole to a 6-inch water main break.
A spokesperson for UNT said officials are aware of the issue but that it is the city’s responsibility to repair the sinkhole.