20210304_drc_news_sinkhole_06.JPG
Buy Now

Construction crews work on a sinkhole near the intersection of South Welch Street and Union Circle on Thursday.

 Jeff Woo/DRC

A sinkhole at Union Circle and West Prairie Street at the University of North Texas is expected to be repaired by Friday.

“The city’s asphalt contractor … is on site completing the pavement patching and will be wrapping it up in the next couple of hours,” said Pritam Deshmukh, deputy director of water and wastewater, in a Thursday email. “The section of road will remain closed until [Friday] morning for the asphalt to cool down."

Deshmukh attributed the sinkhole to a 6-inch water main break.

A spokesperson for UNT said officials are aware of the issue but that it is the city’s responsibility to repair the sinkhole.

— Paul Bryant

 

Recommended for you

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!