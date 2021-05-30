They're small signs, but Randy Hunt and Judy Clements have been pacing medallions at historical graves in Denton for a few years now.
Most recently, the two placed special medallions on the graves of Confederate and Union veterans buried in the city's two historic burial grounds, IOOF and Oakwood cemeteries.
Historic Denton, Inc., a local preservation and history nonprofit, is spearheading the project.
"This is something we've been doing over the last several years," said Randy Hunt, who heads up the nonprofit. "We partnered with the [Daughters of the American Revolution] and the [University of North Texas] Student Veterans Association. Judy has done so much work on this, so much research. This couldn't have been possible without her work."
The first joint project was placing medallions at the graves of 178 World War I veterans and 317 World War II veterans.
"The first round was on the 100th anniversary of the return of the vets back to the U.S.," Hunt said.
The groups also placed medallions at the graves of eight Spanish-American War veterans. Historic Denton consulted with Denton Parks & Recreation department on the project, as the historical cemeteries are part of the city's parks.
"It’s something we started and something we’ll finish," Hunt said. "I started talking to [Denton Parks & Recreation Director] Gary Packan about doing something to honor people buried there who built homes in Denton."
Historic Denton, Inc. has created two historical districts and an online tour of Denton's oldest and original homes, many of which were built alongside the universities in Denton.
"He said it might be good to broaden it, and it’s the veterans who need to be honored, so the medallions on the graves were the result of that."
In observance of Memorial Day, which the U.S. Library of Congress says began with women in the South decorating soldier's graves even before the Civil War's end, and Hunt said they decided to recognize Civil War veterans.
"Originally, I was thinking it might be nice to add something to the actual headstones, and started reading up on them," Hunt said. "But as I read up on them there were a lot of regulations about what can go on the stones. So what we did was get medallions that you put into the ground with a stake, getting it next to the headstones."
Hunt and Clements placed medallions with the veterans' graves, each representing the forces they served — Union veterans got a medallion for service to the Grand Army of the Republic and Confederate veterans got a medallion for service to the Confederate States Army.
IOOF Cemetery was formed in 1859, on land donated by James M. Smoot. The first recorded burial was that of Anne Isabella Carroll, infant daughter of Joseph A. Carroll, one of many Civil War soldiers buried in the sprawling cemetery flanked by the road named for him. Carroll fought alongside Captain Otis G. Welch in Welch's Company I First Choctaw and Chickasaw Mounted Riffles. Later, Carroll served in Company E 29th Texas Cavalry. Welch, also buried in the IOOF Cemetery, was known as the "Father of Denton." The 29th Cavalry Regiment served in the Indian Territory, fought in Louisiana and Arkansas, then returned to the Indian Territory. Here it reported 11 casualties in the conflict at Cabin Creek. Later, the 29th moved back to Texas and disbanded at Hempstead during May 1865.
"If you spend any time in IOOF Cemetery, you'll notice some familiar names," Hunt said. "You'll see the names shared by streets here in Denton. Those families played an important role in the city's history."
The earliest known Civil War soldier buried at the IOOF cemetery was Randolph Paine, May 8, 1842-March 22, 1873. He died at 30. Both Randolph and his brother Murrell served in Company H 2nd Texas Cavalry. The 2nd Regiment, Texas Cavalry was active in conflicts in the New Mexico Territory, and Louisiana then saw action in the defense of Galveston.
The last Confederate Civil War soldier buried at the cemetery was Charles S. Wilkins, December 3, 1843-May 5, 1939. Wilkins, age 96, was the last Confederate veteran on the roll of the Sul Ross Camp of the United Confederate Veterans. Wilkins enlisted in the Civil War, and served three years as a private in Company C 15th Texas Cavalry. The 15th Texas Cavalry participated in many battles from Chickamauga to Atlanta.
The last Union Civil War soldier was Harvey R. Lyon, September 9, 1846-May 23, 1936, who died at age 89. Capt. H. R. Lyon was a pioneer resident of Denton and the last known Union veteran of the Civil War in Denton County. He was a rural mail carrier for many years, and is credited for helping to organize rural mail delivery in the county. He was the great-grandson of Benjamin Lyon, a revolutionary soldier for whom the Benjamin Lyon Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution in Denton is named.
The Oakwood Cemetery, located in Southeast Denton near Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center, was created in 1857. Oakwood is the final resting place of 18 Confederate soldiers and two Union Soldiers.
Colonel Thomas Gynn Cosby Davis, a second cousin of Confederate President Jefferson Davis and friend of Abraham Lincoln, is also buried there.
Clements is still researching 11 veterans to discover the regiments they served.
"What we're hoping for is that if there are any residents who have ancestors buried in either cemetery, and they know that they were veterans, let us know so they can be recognized," Hunt said. "They deserve it and we want to follow this through."