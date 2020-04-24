The Denton County Sheriff's Office confirmed an officer-involved shooting Friday morning in the 5000 block of South Interstate 35E in Denton.
Deputies, Denton police officers and Texas Rangers were on the scene investigating. No sheriff's deputies or Denton police officers have been reported injured. Motorists are being advised to avoid the area if possible.
Sheriff's office spokesman Orlando Hinojosa said the Texas Rangers are investigating the shooting. No further information was available from the sheriff's office as of 2:30 p.m. Friday.
The Denton Police Department was called out around 10:15 a.m. to assist, department spokeswoman Allison Beckwith said.
A witness told KXAS-TV (NBC 5) that he heard someone yell "hands up!" followed by three loud pops while he was standing near the car wash and that one person was put into an ambulance on a stretcher.
A portion of the parking lot at Buc-ee's is roped off with crime scene tape, as well as 10 rows of gas pumps near the store.
Most gas pumps are still available, the store is still open and the car was still operating for customers.
This story will be updated.