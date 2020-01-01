Real estate investors with a checkered past hope to transform an old dumping area in eastern Denton into a concrete-crushing facility.
Investment partner Chris Ganter said the group purchased the property to serve road builders.
“You guys have the most road construction going on right now,” Ganter said, adding that the Denton location could help save the city and the state money.
Concrete crushing is also known to produce silica dust and particulate matter that can pose serious health problems for people exposed to the dust for extended periods of time. The investors, Mutual First LLC, were required by federal air quality laws to publish a legal notice of the action. The notice gives the community time to review the application and comment on it to state environmental officials.
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality received Mutual First’s application on Nov. 4 for the permanent installation of a concrete crusher at 5120 E. University Dr., property that has been the subject of previous environmental complaints. Old shingles and tires have been dumped on about 30 acres of the property. The legal notice appeared Christmas Day in the Denton Record-Chronicle and the comment period closes Jan. 25.
Denton’s Deputy City Manager Mario Canizares said the city staff was still gathering information in order to bring the matter to the City Council’s first meeting in January. He said that he expected the city would take a position on the application.
Precinct 1 Denton County Commissioner Hugh Coleman learned from state officials that the application included the request to authorize “one permanent concrete crusher, one screener, two diesel engines and stockpiling areas at the site under the Air Quality Standard Permit for Permanent Rock and Concrete Crushers.”
Coleman also expected significant noise and traffic from the site if the state approves the permits. He, too, said that he was considering bringing the application to the Denton County Commissioners Court for possible comment to state officials.
Ganter is a former partner in Bluestar Recycling, owner of a year-old shingle pile in South Dallas so high it can be seen from Interstate 45.
According to news reports, “Shingle Mountain” grew fast. Bluestar began operations in January 2018 and before the end of the year, the city of Dallas sued Bluestar for environmental violations. A judge found the company in contempt of court last month and ordered a $1,000-per-day fine until the pile was cleaned up.
Few officials in Dallas expect the company to come through. The Dallas Morning News reports it could cost taxpayers as much as $8 million to clean up Shingle Mountain.
In February 2019, Ganter and other real estate partners acquired the eastern Denton property with an existing shingle pile from a former business. That partnership has since transferred the real estate interests twice. According to county and state records, the property title is currently held by Mutual First LLC, which is registered to Chris Ganter and his twin brother, Ben Ganter.
Residents have complained to city, county and state officials about ongoing illegal dumping at the site, which is on the banks of Lewisville Lake, the drinking water supply for millions of North Texans.
In March 2019, state inspectors visited the property following a complaint that dump trucks were still entering the property. State records show the inspectors were not able to substantiate the claim. However, the inspectors did note 36,500 cubic yards of shingles and issued a notice of violation for failing to prevent the unauthorized waste.
In addition, state inspectors told property owners they needed an air permit to process the shingles.
In August 2019, state inspectors returned following a complaint that shingles were being buried on the property. That inspector was not able to substantiate the complaint and the inspector did not observe any activities that required a state permit, according to state records.
Ganter restated then that the company would be seeking permits for concrete crushing and shingle grinding and told the inspector that within two months of receiving those permits, the old shingle pile would be gone, according to state records. The company received an extension on a deadline to get those permits: to May 22, 2020.
Ganter previously told the Record-Chronicle that his company had “zero intention” of accepting new waste at the site. He restated that intention in an interview New Year’s Day.
“It’ll be a rock yard,” he said.