While he acknowledged people are sick of hearing about COVID-19, Sheriff Tracy Murphree at a public meeting Thursday talked about mask and vaccine mandates as well as the impact the pandemic has had on jail staffing over the last year.
Murphree was the Rotary Club of Denton’s guest speaker Thursday afternoon and its weekly meeting. Along with talking about COVID-19, Murphree announced an upcoming mobile application for the Denton County Sheriff’s Office, medical care for inmates before and during the pandemic and his thoughts on government mandates related to the pandemic.
Speaking about COVID-19 protocols, Murphree said he’s anti-mandate when it comes to masks and vaccines.
“I’m not anti-vax. I’m not pro-vax,” Murphree said. “I’m not a doctor. I don’t pretend to be a doctor. I’m anti-mandate.”
Asked how he’d relate masks or vaccine mandates to wearing seat belts, Murphree said it’s about someone not sticking chemicals in someone’s body.
“Where do you stop?” he said. “Probably getting a COVID vaccination is a good idea, and probably people should do it. But if the government’s forcing you to do it, where does it stop? What’s next?”
Comparing it to seat belts, Murphree said he doesn’t like that law but he enforces it.
Other industries have struggled to keep employees and Murphree said it’s no different with jail staff. He said the Denton County Jail is short by 100 detention officers.
“That is a nationwide issue in jails and prisons,” he said. “It’s an issue — you can walk around this town and see how many people have ‘help wanted,’ ‘help wanted,’ ‘help wanted' [signs].”
But working midnight until 8 a.m., stopping fights and getting feces thrown at you isn’t appealing, he said. Murphree added that he believes they’ll come around back to pre-pandemic and early pandemic staffing levels when many people were out of a job and applied to be a detention officer.
While they traditionally focused on recruiting 18 to 19-year-olds, he said they’re going to try to attract people between the ages of 30 and 50.
“We’re taking some of that … to recruiting some of the older age groups because they come with life experience, they come with job experience, they come with maturity," he said.
Murphree has spoken about the pod system at the Denton County Jail but went more in-depth Thursday. Inmates are housed in pods, big rooms with 48 beds and a common area for meals, and one detention officer is with them.
At the beginning of the pandemic, he said they set aside two pods for quarantining new inmates. Quarantine would last two weeks, but the quarantine clock wouldn’t start until the pod was full. Once that time was up, they’d be introduced into the rest of the jail population.
It was longer for the female pod, Murphree said, because fewer women are booked into the jail.
The jail avoided a COVID-19 case until May of last year. As cases of COVID-19 surged throughout the country last year and this year in waves, it impacted the jail population similarly, he said. Two inmates have died after a COVID-19 diagnosis, and one of those cases was during a surge this summer. A detention officer, Joseph Rogers, and chaplain Eddie Rucker also died this summer.
Although he didn’t have an exact number, Murphree estimated the same percentage of inmates vaccinated equates to the percentage of people vaccinated ‘out here,’ in one member’s words. “
According to the Texas Tribune, 60% of Texans have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 51.9% of Texans are fully vaccinated. Inmates can get vaccinated through Denton County Public Health voluntarily.
Murphree did not return a phone call for additional comment after the engagement.
Murphree left quickly after the event didn't respond to a call to talk further about the pandemic's impact on staffing.