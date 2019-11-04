People out fishing Sunday afternoon found a body near Denton Creek west of Ponder, according to the Denton County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office said deputies were called to the part of the creek that meets FM2449 at about noon Sunday. Authorities found the body.
As of Monday afternoon, authorities had not published the deceased person's name. The sheriff’s office described the body only as belonging to a white female.
The sheriff’s office said in a news release the case is being handled as a “probable homicide.” The body was turned over to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office on Sunday, the sheriff’s office said.
On Monday, the sheriff's office would not confirm whether the body was found in the creek or near it.