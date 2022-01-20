People are living in tents outside of the Monsignor King Outreach Center after being evicted by the city from their previous encampments. Officials have said the center has available beds as temperatures have fallen in recent days.
Beds were still available Thursday afternoon inside the Monsignor King Outreach Center as temperatures fell and tents went up outside the facility.
Alva Santos, assistant director at the center, said she and others have been encouraging those camped outside to come indoors.
“There is availability in the shelter, it’s just that they’re choosing to come in or not come in,” she explained via phone.
Santos said the city of Denton allocated more motel rooms for MKOC to distribute, and the center recently moved people to motel rooms, which freed up 13 beds at the shelter.
She said there were approximately 71 people MKOC and the city of Denton had put up in motel rooms, but that number didn’t include children referred to motels.
Thursday was cold enough (lows in the low 20s) to trigger Denton’s inclement weather policy, which kicks in when temperatures drop below freezing or exceed 100 degrees.
Various facilities around town open as warming centers when temperatures fall, including all of the city’s recreation centers and public libraries. All fire stations are available for restrooms, water fountain access and handwashing as well.
Stuart Birdseye, a city spokesperson, said shelters often don’t reach capacity during inclement weather.
“In the most recent previous cold weather nights, the shelters did not reach full capacity, and we will continue to work with our community partners to monitor shelter capacity,” he wrote Thursday afternoon.
Santos said the MKOC shelter would extend its hours to be open from 4 p.m. until 10 a.m.
Birdseye wrote that Our Daily Bread would be open from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. Saturday.
MARSHALL REID can be reached at 940-566-6862 and via Twitter at @MarshallKReid.