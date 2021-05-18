The Denton Record-Chronicle is continuing to gather content for the newest edition of its "Denton Memories" hardcover coffee-table book series, Denton Memories II: The 1940s, 1950s and 1960s — and we invite you to share in the nostalgia by sharing your snapshots at two upcoming scanning sessions.
We are interested in all types of photos, such as commerce, industry, transportation, rural life, public service, etc. — so long as they were taken in Denton County between 1940 and 1969.
The two scanning sessions will be Thursday, May, 20, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Wednesday, May 26, 2-4 p.m., at the Denton Record-Chronicle offices, located at 3555 Duchess Drive. Photos will be scanned on-site and given immediately back to you.
To participate in the scanning sessions, we ask that you fill out a photo submission form in advance, which can be downloaded at Denton2.PictorialBook.com. Each photo scanned will require a separate submission form.