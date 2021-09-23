Topping out at just 2.9 square miles, Shady Shores is home to some of the most pristine views in North Texas. Snugly nestled on the banks of Lewisville Lake, the town is a peaceful haven for its 2,900 residents. Originally populated by Dallas folks looking for a fishing refuge away from the city, Shady Shores was incorporated in 1960.
The town is strictly residential. No big-box stores take up multiple blocks, and no waterfront office complexes obscure the gorgeous lakefront views. It still has no stoplight. Any resident running a business does so from the comfort of their home office.
Until 2000, money for road repairs as well as police and fire protection came from fees from building permits, franchise fees, pancake suppers and donations from the residents. But in 1999, the city could no longer sustain itself without a formal taxing program, and the Town Council voted to begin collecting taxes.
In Shady Shores, twin-engine planes with colorful graphics take off and land on a 2,600-foot runway lying just a few hundred yards from the lake’s banks. These pilots are touching down at the town’s Hidden Valley Airpark. Founded in 1965 by a small group of aviation enthusiasts, the field has expanded over the past decades to a 300-plus-acre residential community with more than 125 homesites and 100 acres of common area. The Hidden Valley Airpark Association has 88 members.
Shady Shores’ quaint charms and unique features are major assets, said Mayor Cindy Aughinbaugh.
“Shady Shores will continue to be a quiet residential community with most of its vacant land developed,” she said. “There is approximately enough acreage left to develop between 750 and 1,000 additional homes at the one-half acre zoning requirement.”
Of course, the town’s proximity to Lewisville Lake invites logistical and structural challenges that constantly alter the established infrastructure. Aughinbaugh and her five-member Town Council are addressing these issues.
“South Shady Shores Road is flooded when Lewisville Lake goes above the conservation pool by a few feet,” Aughinbaugh said. “The council has worked with Denton County, Lake Dallas and the RTC [Regional Transportation Council] to fund repairs for the bridges and road. We’re now prioritizing a number of road and drainage improvements throughout Shady Shores.”
While collaborating is essential to keeping things above water, it’s also a helpful neighborly act. Shady Shores is one of the four Lake Cities, which also include Corinth, Lake Dallas and Hickory Creek. In recent years, the towns have pooled resources and brainpower to improve the quality of broadband internet and increase the efficiency of response times to disasters and emergencies.
“Each of the towns/cities have unique features and needs for their residents,” Aughinbaugh said. “By working together, we can all provide more and better value services to our residents.”
For more information, go to Shady-Shores.com.