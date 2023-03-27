The sexual assault charges against former Texas Rangers pitcher John Wetteland have been dismissed more than six months after a deadlocked jury led to a mistrial in the case.
Denton County court records show that prosecutors filed a motion Thursday to dismiss the three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and that a judge closed the case the same day.
Wetteland was arrested in January 2019 after a relative accused him of forcing him to perform a sex act on Wetteland three times between 2004 and 2006, beginning when the child was 4 years old. According to the accuser, the abuse occurred in the master bathroom shower of Wetteland’s Bartonville home, roughly 10 miles south of Denton.
The case went to trial in August 2022, but after three days of testimony, the jury deadlocked 10-2 and a state district judge declared a mistrial. Denton County First Assistant District Attorney Jamie Beck previously said prosecutors planned to move forward with the case, but added whether it would be a negotiated plea bargain or a retrial was up to Wetteland.
In an email sent to The Dallas Morning News on Monday, a spokesperson for the district attorney’s office said based on information received from jurors, in addition to consulting the accuser, the “ability to successfully prosecute the case and reach a different result” was deemed “unlikely.”
Wetteland’s lawyer, Derek Adame, said he believes the district attorney’s office “made the right decision.”
“I think the jury felt all along it was a weak case,” Adame said. “This allows John to move forward with his life sooner rather than later, and I’m just happy to see this day finally come.”
Wetteland had faced up to life in prison if retried and convicted.
Wetteland spent 12 years in the major leagues and pitched for four teams. He was the 1996 World Series MVP with the New York Yankees before signing with the Rangers.
He retired after the 2000 season.
Wetteland was elected to the Rangers Hall of Fame in 2005 and held a coaching and front office position with the team in the early 2000s. He also coached and taught Bible classes at Liberty Christian School in Argyle in 2007 and 2008.
Though Wetteland is in the Rangers’ Hall of Fame, the club no longer has official ties with him.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.