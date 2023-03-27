John Wetteland
John Wetteland walks out of the Denton County Courts Building on Aug. 29. 

 Al Key/DRC file photo

The sexual assault charges against former Texas Rangers pitcher John Wetteland have been dismissed more than six months after a deadlocked jury led to a mistrial in the case.

Denton County court records show that prosecutors filed a motion Thursday to dismiss the three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and that a judge closed the case the same day.

