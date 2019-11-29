Meteorologists in Fort Worth were forecasting thunderstorms Friday evening through midday Saturday in Denton County, with heavy rain expected as well during the first days of the holiday shopping season.
A warm front raised temperatures Friday afternoon compared to Thanksgiving Day, but a cold front moving into North Texas on Friday night was said to bring thunderstorms, rain and possibly strong wind gusts, according to the National Weather Service.
“We’re expecting some thunderstorms along the leading edge of that cold front,” NWS meteorologist Monique Sellers said Friday.
The boundaries for the thunderstorms were north of Interstate 20 and east of Interstate 35, which dissects Denton. Sellers said people near the edge of the storms could experience some thunder rumblings. More severe weather was in the forecast in northeast Texas.
An earlier hazardous weather outlook message from the NWS indicated hail and possibly tornadoes were in the forecast during the time period in question. But by Friday afternoon, Sellers said hail and tornadoes were no longer in the picture.
Fast-moving rains eased across Denton County on Friday as high school football playoff games kicked off around around the county. Sellers said the rains would not last long enough to land a major impact on roadways. She said about half an inch of rain was forecast for the area through Saturday morning.
“It’s not going to have a chance to drop a tone of rain,” Sellers said.
A few thunder claps started to make themselves heard in Denton just before 1 p.m. Friday. Sellers said the cold front will bring thunder, lightning, rain and wind gusts.
Sellers said the hazardous weather will leave Denton before noon Saturday.