Updated: December 13, 2022 @ 6:04 pm
Several counties in North Texas, including Dallas, Tarrant, Denton and Collin are under tornado watch until about 11 a.m. this morning. Several cities are also under a severe thunderstorm warning and a radar tornado was detected just north of River Oaks.
The storms have already caused visible damage across the region. Posts on social media show debris on roads, fallen trees and toppled cars.
The locations of the following posts are not all independently verified by The Dallas Morning News.
People reported significant damage in areas near Grapevine and several videos captured a funnel cloud. DFW Airport activated a “shelter in place” after a tornado warning was issued for the area.
