Severe weather ripped through North Texas on Tuesday morning, damaging businesses and homes and downing power lines, but most residents seemed to be counting their blessings in the immediate aftermath.

At least five tornadoes formed in the region, the National Weather Service confirmed in a preliminary report, adding that the total could rise to as many as 12 as assessments continue. Many of the storm surveys will be completed Wednesday.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you