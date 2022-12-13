Severe weather ripped through North Texas on Tuesday morning, damaging businesses and homes and downing power lines, but most residents seemed to be counting their blessings in the immediate aftermath.
At least five tornadoes formed in the region, the National Weather Service confirmed in a preliminary report, adding that the total could rise to as many as 12 as assessments continue. Many of the storm surveys will be completed Wednesday.
The tornadoes confirmed in the initial report included one with a long track through Wise County, another west of Paris and at least three in Tarrant County. The Wise County twister was an EF2, the NWS said, while those in Tarrant County were an EF1 and two EF0s that lifted and reformed with a discontinuous track.
The storm, which also produced heavy rain and pingpong-ball-size hail, caused at least seven reported injuries but no deaths.
The severe weather also caused an 18-wheeler to overturn on the interstate in Denton. Police and fire personnel responded to the crash at about 10 a.m. Tuesday, shut down southbound lanes and had the roadway cleared by about noon.
Hazmat personnel were called out to the scene to clean up a spill from the 18-wheeler, Denton police confirmed.
In North Texas, outdoor sirens wailed as the National Weather Service issued several tornado watches and warnings throughout the morning. Commutes were disrupted, and at one point, travelers at DFW International Airport had to shelter in place.
The NWS said radar detected a tornado between River Oaks and Sansom Park about 8:10 a.m. The system carved a two-mile path through North Richland Hills, where about 20 damaged homes and businesses were reported — but no injuries.
In Grapevine, five people sustained non-life-threatening injuries and businesses and vehicles were damaged — including a tractor-trailer that had been crumpled, a car wash that partially collapsed and the office of a roofing contractor that lost part of its roof.
All Grapevine-Colleyville ISD schools had to shelter in place after some lost power. Grapevine Middle School students were evacuated after a natural-gas odor was detected near the school, which also sustained roof damage and a water leak, the district said.
Damage also prompted the closure of several Grapevine businesses, including a Sam’s Club, Walmart and the Grapevine Mills mall. DFW Airport and Dallas Love Field both experienced major travel disruptions throughout Tuesday morning.
Oncor reported up to 8,000 customers in Grapevine were without power at one point, but that number had dropped to about 3,700 late Tuesday afternoon, according to police.
Two injuries were reported in Wise County, according to the county’s emergency management office, both involving people traveling in their vehicles. One person was struck by flying debris, and the other was injured when their vehicle overturned because of the high wind. One was taken to a hospital, and the other was treated at the scene.
As the sun began shining across North Texas late Tuesday morning, public-safety and emergency-response authorities already were assessing damage. The National Weather Service will combine the data and its own surveys to create a cumulative report.
‘Took the breath out of you’
Surveying the damage to his 2-year-old home near Northwest Highway and Lucas Drive in Grapevine, Randy Popiel was in good spirits Tuesday afternoon.
“I have to say, now that the storm is over and I know we’re going to be OK, it was pretty awesome,” Popiel said as he watched crews work to patch up his roof, where a large piece of metal had staked through the paneling and into his attic.
While his wife and dogs took cover in a closet, Popiel said he watched as debris scattered through his neighborhood from a back window.
“You could feel the pressure drop, and it literally took the breath out of you, but I figured I should at least see what’s going to kill me,” he said.
As Popiel moved toward his backyard, he walked around a stretch of wooden fence lying flat in his driveway. Rounding the corner, he was met with multiple uprooted trees, overturned patio chairs and his greenhouse standing at an upright angle against another shed.
“It’s really mostly cleanup for us, and we’re very fortunate for that,” Popiel said. “It could have been total devastation.”
‘This is fixable’
A couple of blocks away, past downed power lines and signs, Trinity Thompson, an employee at Waffle Way, a family-owned restaurant, shared similar relief.
“It was terrifying, and it all happened so fast, but I’m happy to see this is fixable,” she said.
Thompson said she was taking coffee to a customer when she heard someone screaming for everyone to get down. She ran toward the restaurant’s back room, where she heard what sounded like loud gusts of wind, followed by glass hitting the floor.
“It was over in 30 seconds, and thank goodness, because we didn’t get adequate warning for this kind of weather, let alone anything worse,” she said.
The power was still out at the restaurant Tuesday afternoon, and a severed hose in the building had caused a gas leak.
Thompson said it was difficult to see the restaurant in such a state, especially knowing they just finished renovations, including installing a new awning, last month.
“Now that awning is somewhere down the street,” she said. “But things are just things. They can be replaced.”
