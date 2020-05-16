Denton County was under a flash flood watch Saturday until at least 1 a.m. Sunday, and several roads in the western part of the county were listed as having closures because of high water on Saturday.
The National Weather Service issues a flood watch when conditions show there's a possibility for flooding.
Denton County saw 3.56 inches of rain on Saturday, after 1 to 2 inches of rain overnight, and was expected to get another 2 to 4 inches, according to a meteorologist with the weather service.
The heaviest rain came by around midnight Saturday followed by a lull in the morning. There were reports of pea- and dime-sized hail.
"Now as the temperature is coming up [and] heating, it's allowing for the storms to reintensify," meteorologist Jason Godwin said.
With flooding, Godwin said the main concern involves urbanized areas with construction, underpasses and poor drainage. People should also keep an eye out if they're near a creek or stream that is prone to rapid flooding.
Rector Road was closed near Luginbyhl Road due to high water Saturday. For more road closures, visit dentoncounty.gov/Pages/Road-Closures.
The rain was expected to slow down Saturday night, leading to clear skies on Sunday, Godwin said. Sunday's high is projected to be 83 degrees.
The National Weather Service issues localized alerts on weather radios. In addition, residents in the city of Denton and Denton County can receive weather alerts by phone.
For other information on how to prepare for a storm, visit the city's emergency management page at cityofdenton.com.