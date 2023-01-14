City officials plan to reveal new street signs in northwest Dallas this week to recognize the Korean American community’s decades-long contributions to the city’s Koreatown.
New signs on Royal Lane, Harry Hines Boulevard and Newkirk Street will display street names in English and in Korean, according to a flier for an unveiling event scheduled for noon Friday.
Although many people know the area as “K-town,” there is not an official designation.
John Lee, board member of the Greater Dallas Korean American Chamber of Commerce, has been spearheading efforts for the organization’s push to get the city to approve street toppers that read “Koreatown” for a stretch of Royal Lane. He said the new road signs are the first step toward an official designation from the city.
“We actually refer to it as a declaration,” Lee said. “We’re very happy.”
Dallas City Council member Omar Narvaez, whose district encompasses the area, has said that he wanted an official Koreatown designation for the area in “early 2023.” Narvaez will be attending Friday’s ceremony, which will be at the intersection of Royal and Harry Hines.
“Installing Korean/English Street signs in Northwest Dallas is an important step in recognizing the important contributions of the Korean community in the city of Dallas.” Narvaez said in a written statement Wednesday.
Friday also marks the 120th anniversary of the first Korean immigrants to arrive in the U.S. The Consular Office of the Republic of Korea in Dallas is expected to attend the unveiling ceremony.
Charles Park, a longtime advocate for the Korean American community in North Texas, said he could not have imagined seeing road signs in Dallas that display the Korean language.
“I think it's really welcoming to have something like that in Dallas,” Park said.
