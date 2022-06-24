Several council members move to protect reproductive freedom in Denton in wake of Supreme Court decision

Denton reproductive rights activists call a new resolution a step toward reproductive freedom for millions of women in Texas. It’s their response to Texas’ Human Life Protection Act of 2021, which makes it a felony for a doctor to perform an abortion in Texas, punishable by a fine up to $100,000 and possible life in prison, now that the Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade.
Texas’ Human Life Protection Act, also known as a “trigger law,” does not allow the prosecution of individuals who seek an abortion. It goes into effect 30 days after the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision, which came Friday in a 5-4 decision.
However, after the court overturned Roe v. Wade, anti-abortion laws that were on the books in Texas pre-Roe take effect again.
Friday’s decision allows states to determine if abortion should be legal. In anticipation of the decision, Texas passed its trigger law, which offers only one exception: if the pregnancy would kill or severely injure the person who’s pregnant. Twelve other states have similar trigger laws on the books, including Arkansas, Oklahoma and Louisiana.
“The Constitution does not confer a right to abortion; Roe and Casey are overruled; and the authority to regulate abortion is returned to the people and their elected representatives,” Justice Samuel Alito wrote in his Friday opinion for Dobbs and State Health Officer of the Mississippi Department of Health v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. “… The Solicitor General suggests that overruling Roe and Casey would threaten the protection of other rights under the Due Process Clause. The Court emphasizes that this decision concerns the constitutional right to abortion and no other right. Nothing in this opinion should be understood to cast doubt on precedents that do not concern abortion.”
And yet, it didn’t stop Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas from filling a concurring opinion on Friday, asking the court to overturn same-sex marriage, the right to contraception and privacy in the bedroom.
Modeled after a similar resolution Austin City Council is working on, Denton’s proposed resolution seeks to make enforcing Texas’ trigger law a low priority for Denton police and restricts the use of city money to do so.
The Denton City Council is scheduled to vote on the resolution Tuesday night at the regularly scheduled council meeting. A rally in support of the resolution is scheduled for 6 p.m. in front of City Hall shortly before the council meeting.
Deb Armintor, a former City Council member, had asked council member Alison Maguire to pitch the resolution to council at a work session in early June. Council members voted 4-3 to put it on the agenda for Tuesday’s council meeting.
“We can’t change the law and can’t keep police officers from enforcing the law,” Maguire said. “But we don’t have to put our residents’ property taxes and sales taxes into it. They pay it to build [and upkeep] roads and keep our community safe and don’t want it put toward enforcing people’s medical care.”
Pre-Roe laws
In 1854, Texas first enacted legislation that banned abortion after the quickening — when the fetus begins to move — a crime, punishable by up to 10 years in prison. A year later, legislators revised the criminal code to reduce the penalty by five years but also made it a crime to provide the means for an abortion except for life or death cases for the woman, according to “The Abortion Issue and the Women’s Rights Movement” by Stacey Blackstone.
By 1858, Texas legislators, writes Blackstone, had made it illegal to attempt an abortion regardless of the outcome.
In 1907, they passed a law that allowed the State Board of Medical Examiners to refuse to certify doctoral candidates who had aided, procured or participated in an abortion. Twelve years later, they allowed the State Board to cancel a doctor’s license if he was convicted of a felony for “procuring, aiding or abetting abortion,” Blackstone points out.
The 1961 Penal Code, she continues, included all of the previous abortion laws and “labeled anyone who ‘furnishes the means for procuring an abortion knowing the purpose intended is an accomplice.’ These were the laws in effect in Texas in 1970 when Norma McCorvey (‘Jane Roe’) sought an abortion.”
McCorvey was only 16 and living in Dallas when she spoke with her gynecologist about an abortion only to realize it was illegal in Texas. She met with attorneys Linda Coffee and Sarah Weddington, according to Blackstone’s report, and agreed to become “Jane Roe” for their lawsuit, which would become a class-action suit on behalf of women in similar situations as McCorvey and known as Roe v. Wade. (Weddington later taught at Texas Woman’s University as a distinguished lecturer in the 1980s and as an adjunct professor in 1993.)
“Roe v. Wade (1973) ruled unconstitutional a state law that banned abortions except to save the life of the mother,” according to The Supreme Court by Thirteen/WNET New York, an educational broadcasting network. “The Court ruled that the states were forbidden from outlawing or regulating any aspect of abortion performed during the first trimester of pregnancy, could only enact abortion regulations reasonably related to maternal health in the second and third trimesters, and could enact abortion laws protecting the life of the fetus only in the third trimester. Even then, an exception had to be made to protect the life of the mother.”
On Friday, the Supreme Court overturned it.
Tidal wave
When news spread about the Supreme Court’s decision Friday, people around the country took to social media bemoaning and embracing it. Some pointed out that polls show a majority of Americans support Roe v. Wade. Others highlighted the fact that minority and low-income women would be severely impacted by the Supreme Court’s decision.
J. David McSwane, a reporter for Pro Publica, tweeted Friday: “Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sends employees home to celebrate the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Here’s the email employees got, announcing an annual ‘Sanctity of Life’ work holiday.”
McSwane included a screenshot of the Texas Attorney General’s Office’s Friday email titled “Sanctity of Life and the reversal of Roe v. Wade.”
In the email, Brent Webster, first assistant attorney general, wrote, “Today, we celebrate life and the protection of the unborn with the U.S. Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade. In memory of the millions of lives lost since 1973, General Paxton is closing all OAG offices today at noon. Going forward, today will be an annual agency holiday to commemorate the sanctity of life.”
The Denton Record-Chronicle contacted the Texas District & County Attorneys Association, but all attorneys were gone for the day.
U.S. Rep. Michael C. Burgess, R-Pilot Point, issued a news release immediately following the Supreme Court’s decision saying that the U.S. is one of only seven countries that allowed abortion after 20 weeks and that the decision about abortion needs to be in the hands of elected officials and not unelected judges. Before taking office, Burgess worked for many years as an OB/GYN in the Denton area.
“Today’s decision by the United States Supreme Court will save not only the lives of the unborn, but countless mothers,” Burgess said in Friday’s release. “Having an abortion is not a simple fix or just another form of birth control as it has been advertised.”
The Texas Medical Association also issued a news release from its president, Dr. Gary Floyd, who stated that the association remains committed to protecting the privacy and sanctity of the patient-physician relationship.
“TMA is unwavering in its stance against intrusions by government or other third parties that impede the patient-physician relationship, and any criminalization of acceptable and appropriate medical practices that may jeopardize that relationship or patients’ safety,” Floyd wrote.
The Record-Chronicle contacted Denton’s Planned Parenthood health center for comment. A staff member said Friday that the location had already received several inquiries from residents and media members. Questions, though, were directed to the organization’s media relations department, which held an afternoon Zoom news conference.
Representatives from several Planned Parenthood branches — South Texas, Gulf Coast and Greater Texas — were made available to answer questions. Planned Parenthood South Texas President and CEO Jeffrey Hons said each organization made the independent decision to suspend abortion services, effective immediately.
“We have all independently reached the same conclusion that we must pause abortion services at our separate organizations while our legal teams continue to review today’s devastating ruling and how it impacts and triggers existing Texas laws,” Hons said.
Each speaker denounced the Supreme Court’s ruling, with the organization officially stating in releases that the decision will “gravely impact Texans, with Texas being one of the most hostile states in the country to abortion.” Hons said he was not personally aware of any facilities providing legal abortions in Texas on Friday.
The GRACE Act
Austin City Council member Chito Vela drafted the Guarding the Right to Abortion Care for Everyone (GRACE) Act to prohibit Austin police or personnel from investigating abortions and restricted city funds and city staff from being used to catalog or report abortions or suspected ones.
But the GRACE Act will not decriminalize abortion in Austin. It simply makes it a low priority for Austin police to investigate.
“In Texas, you’re an adult at 17,” Vela told Politico in a May 30 report. “We are looking at the prospect of a 17-year-old girl who has an unplanned pregnancy and is seeking an abortion [being] subjected to first-degree felony charges — up to 99 years in jail — and that’s just absolutely unacceptable.”
Austin council member Vanessa Fuentes co-sponsored Vela’s resolution and said in an interview with the Record-Chronicle that it was their way to help the Austin community. Since New Mexico is the closest haven for women seeking abortions, their resolution would also make Austin a haven of sorts.
According to a Friday Community Impact report, Vela wrote on the council’s message board, “I hope our city can be a source of grace to those who will be targeted for making what should be a private medical decision.”
Austin Mayor Steve Adler and council members Kathie Tovo and Paige Ellis are also co-sponsors. Fuentes said they plan to call a special meeting for July 18 or July 21 to vote on the measure.
“We’re guarding the right to abortion care for everyone,” Fuentes said.
Denton’s reproductive freedom protection
In Denton, Mayor Gerard Hudspeth, unlike the Austin mayor, doesn’t seem to support Maguire’s resolution proposal. He — along with council members Jesse Davis and Chris Watts — voted against it appearing on the agenda in early June when she presented it at a council work session.
Armintor had approached Maguire about pitching a resolution similar to Austin’s. She had received a newspaper article about Vela and Fuentes’ resolution from two other activists who asked if they could do something similar in Denton.
She got together with several local people and brought the idea to Maguire and asked if she would pitch it to the council at the early June work session. She said they had spoken with a few other council members but didn’t approach council members Davis and Watts or Hudspeth because they figured they would oppose it.
“Which they were,” Armintor said. “It’s due to their political leanings.”
The Record-Chronicle contacted the city spokespeople for comment from the mayor. Stuart Birdseye, a city spokesperson, said Hudspeth wasn’t available since he was participating in a council retreat. Neither Watts nor Davis were available.
Maguire said that while she hadn’t received comments about the Supreme Court’s decision when the Record-Chronicle spoke with her shortly before lunch, her constituents knew the decision was coming.
“A lot of them wanted the resolution in place before Texas’ trigger law goes into effect on July 24,” she said.
Armintor compared Maguire’s resolution proposal to the cannabis decriminalization resolution Denton residents will be voting on in November. She said the council has the right to ask the police to make it a low priority since the council weighs in and votes on the police budget and the city manager hires the police chief.
“It is doing the most we can do as a city to decriminalize abortion without violating or changing state law,” Armintor said. “Cities can’t change state law, but as a home-rule city we do have authority.”