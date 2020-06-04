Servpro of Denton has announced a $10,000 donation to Serve Denton, under which it will name an exam room at the Serve Denton Center for Health Services of North Texas.
Servpro of Denton specializes in restoration of residential and commercial property. Servpro owner Kristi Stokes said her goal is to give back to the community beyond restoration and construction.
The exam room is in Serve Denton’s new onsite health center, which has a dozen exam rooms, two labs, a nurse’s station and waiting room located off North Loop 288. Hundreds of patients have visited the health center since its opening in September.
Servpro’s $10,000 commitment is part of Serve Denton’s Capital Campaign.