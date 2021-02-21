As many residents throughout Denton County seek assistance following a week of winter storms that caused issues with food, water and housing, non-profits are offering several options for those who need help — and those looking to offer it.
Serve Denton Chief Executive Officer Pat Smith said the nonprofit has identified three major needs in the wake of the storms: food, housing and health care. The organization works with other non-profits and providers to offer county-wide options for all three, including the Denton Community Food Center and Health Services of North Texas.
Smith said temporary housing has become a need because many homes have damage resulting from the storms, including busted pipe systems that have cut off water access.
“People may have a home, but they can’t live there because they don’t have running water,” Smith said. “We’ll get them connected to help for hotel rooms, or if their house will be down longer, we can find them other sources of emergency housing.”
Smith said county non-profits Grace Like Rain, for families, and Giving Hope Inc., for individuals, have been assisting with those temporary housing arrangements. For those who have been spared the storm damage and are looking to help, he said the best option is to donate to the Denton Community Food Center, which is available to the entire county from 1 to 3 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays.
“The center is going to go buy food in bulk,” Smith said. “If you give them a dollar, they can get seven dollars worth of food … if people want to go buy food or water and drop it off, they can, but that food has to sit in quarantine for a week.”
The food center isn’t currently accepting volunteers, Smith said, but he recommended those who can offer help to reach out to those directly around them.
“Knock on neighbors’ doors and say, “Hey can I get you anything?” Smith said. “One of the best lessons we can get out of this is we should know our neighbors and not be afraid to knock on their door. That might seem a little nostalgic, but it actually works.”
Several other non-profits and community organizers have set up food and water distribution efforts in the past week, including Denton County Brewing Company, which hosted a water donation and giveaway system along with several other local businesses. The Cross Timbers Hope Center in Denton provided enough food for 5,000 people Sunday evening, an addition to its usual Friday food giveaway that serves about 500.
Smith said county residents who need assistance from any of Serve Denton’s partner organizations can call it directly at 940-735-3234 or visit in-person. They can also visit its website at servedenton.org/help for more information on available services and direct contact information for about 20 area non-profits.