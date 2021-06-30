Residents often hear about Denton’s economic development program and how it is used to recruit and retain businesses and industry. But it’s not the only such program here.
The other is the Denton Chamber of Commerce Office of Economic Development. Effectively consolidated with the city’s department to form an alliance between the government and private entities about 34 years ago, it is how officials from both manage growth and wealth in one of the fastest growing cities in the country.
“The Economic Development Partnership Board was created by ordinance by the Denton City Council,” said Pam Marrufo, interim chamber president. “The city and chamber share responsibilities and work together to make projects a reality. And the EDP has been strengthened by both teams.”
Separate but same
The chamber’s current budget is $2.3 million. That includes about $1.4 million in hotel occupancy tax (HOT) revenue and $125,000 from an economic development agreement with the City Council.
“That is our total budget from all lines of business,” Marrufo said. “The city contributes $125,000 for economic development, and we raise an additional $125,000 in private funds.”
The remainder of the budget is funded by membership fees, Marrufo said.
Denton’s budget for this fiscal year for economic development is just over $3.3 million.
“They are two different entities under the same umbrella,” said Ryan Adams, the city’s director of customer service and public affairs. “One is Discover Denton, and the other is EDP. And so they are very much like affiliates.”
And while the chamber is charged with coordinating marketing and recruitment, city staff members, “as liaison to the board,” manage incentives and oversee business retention and downtown programs, according to the EDP website.
“So far this fiscal year, the EDP has worked together to land the Lowe’s Distribution Center (110 jobs), Ranchland Foods (corporate headquarters relocation, 140 jobs paying an average of $70,000 annually), Cold Creek Warehouse (374,000-square-foot cold storage facility with Southwest Warehouse as an anchor tenant) and Dynagrid Construction LLC (corporate headquarters relocation with 273 jobs over five years),” Marrufo wrote in an email. “We also continue to work on many other exciting opportunities to set Denton up for future growth.”
Discover Denton
The chamber’s tourism arm is Discover Denton, which receives the city’s annual allocation of HOT funding. Marrufo called the results for the tourism department “impressive” this fiscal year, taking into account the city’s more than 2,500 rooms at 25 hotels.
“Based on the Office of the Governor research and data provided by Texas Travel Alliance, the city of Denton’s marketing investment through Discover Denton yielded $7.6 million in local tax receipts generated by travel spending in 2019 that helped fund essential local government services,” she said in an email. “In the year prior to the pandemic … spending by Denton’s visitors topped $220.4 million, which supported 1,920 jobs in the Denton hospitality and tourism industry and earned those employees $73.9 million in wages.”
Furthermore, Marrufo said, Discover Denton generated 83 group bookings at Denton hotels in 2020 and 2019.
“And those groups brought in an estimated economic impact of $6.6 million,” she said.
Erin Carter is the chamber’s new president and is scheduled to start on July 6 after five years with Metrocrest Chamber of Commerce. She said she plans to quickly continue what she considers an upward trend in economic development here.
“If you’ve seen one chamber, you’ve seen just one,” she said. “We continue to rebound and recover in the pandemic. At the onset of COVID, chambers weren’t handed a playbook. My job, and Pam’s and everyone’s job on the team, is to roll up our sleeves and get back to serving the community we love.”
Council member Jesse Davis agreed.
“At the same time, you don’t want your city and chamber of commerce stepping all over each other … when we are telling people about the business environment in our city,” Davis said. “You don’t want those two entities at cross purposes. At the end of the day, we have accomplished better economic development for Denton.”
Davis chairs the Community Partnership Committee that reviews applications for HOT funding before choosing amounts awarded and forwarding those requests to the City Council.
New office
In February, the chamber moved into the city’s Development Services building on North Elm Street after signing a five-year lease agreement with the council.
“As we look forward, chambers are looking different,” Marrufo said. “It is a collaborative work space to allow our team to interface with the city … and each department extends the services we are able to offer to our members. We maximize our workspace, and the change moves us into a more positive community-interfacing role.”
Scott McDonald, Denton’s director of development services, said communication has improved between city departments and the chamber since that organization moved into the building from Parkway Street in February.
“It’s really improved,” he said. “It just makes sense to have all of these departments in one building. When someone comes in here, they don’t really care what department is helping them. They just know it’s the city, and that goes for citizens and clients.”
About 130 employees in the chamber and real estate, development services, economic development and community services work in the building on North Elm Street. Fire administration also has an office there.
Chamber officials agreed to pay nearly $1,500 a month to share space with Development Services. Council members approved the agreement 6-1 in February.