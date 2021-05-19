A former Denton youth pastor accused of crimes related to child sex trafficking is now scheduled to be sentenced in June after Wednesday's sentencing date was postponed, according to federal court records.
Robert Shiflet of Denton will be sentenced more than a year after he was first arrested. Shiflet initially pleaded not guilty to four charges relating to child sex trafficking but later changed his plea to guilty on two charges of transporting minors across state lines for sexual activity. The two other charges were dismissed.
Shiflet was initially going to be sentenced Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Arkansas. Court records show he now will be sentenced on June 22.
The offenses Shiflet is accused of took place from 1997 to 2002, which overlap with his time at Denton Bible Church. Federal authorities said he worked as a youth pastor in Little Rock, Arkansas, during the time of the incidents and then later moved to Denton.
The penalty for transporting minors across state lines for sexual activity is up to 15 years in prison and up to three years of supervised release.
According to court documents, both parties agreed to a 27- to 33-month sentence on each count to run concurrently, although the court can still determine the appropriate sentence. Shiflet would have to register as a sex offender upon release.